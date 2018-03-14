Katy Perry Kisses ‘American Idol’ Contestant, According To ‘The New York Times’

The contestant was stunned when the singer gave him his very first kiss, according to reports.

In a recent report on the Inquisitr, Katy Perry was reportedly caught flirting with one of the contestants of American Idol, Trevor Holmes. The “Roar” singer noticed the young man and candidly told him he could come hang out with her anytime. Incidentally, Holmes has a girlfriend named Sierra, and the young couple reportedly shared their ordeal on GMA. However, the “Fireworks” singer took things up a notch recently when she allegedly kissed another contestant, Benjamin Glaze. Benjamin Glaze is a 19-year-old cashier from Enid, Oklahoma, who is from a conservative family. The handsome young contestant surprisingly got more than he bargained for at the American Idol audition when Perry kissed him on the lips. Benjamin was shocked, like everyone else, when the 33-year-old singer asked him to come over and kissed him on the lips, according to the New York Times.

Glaze walked into the studio with his guitar like other contestants, but his disclosure that he hadn’t kissed a girl before prompted Perry to make her move. The young cashier told the judges that he had never been in a relationship before and never had a kiss.

In the shocking exchange between the Perry and the contestant, Glaze yelled in shock, “Katy! You didn’t!”

However, the deed had already been done. Unfortunately, the only reward the aspiring singer was getting was a kiss. After requesting for a drink of water, he reportedly delivered a forgettable performance and was rejected by the judges. The cashier from Oklahoma will tell stories of his first kiss with a celebrity for years to come. Unfortunately, Glaze wanted his first kiss to be with someone he is in a relationship with and wanted it to be special.

Women are celebrating predatory behavior from Katy Perry. “Total savage” is how they describe sexual assault. https://t.co/iASIY1toLG — Mike Cernovich ???????? (@Cernovich) March 14, 2018

Katy Perry’s appearance as a judge on American Idol has been laden with controversies. The singer has been showing up late for auditions, according to a report by TMZ. The singer recently had a wardrobe malfunction on set when she slipped while trying to dance. The singer took a fall while dancing during a contestant’s audition and exposed what was underneath her dress. The judges for this year’s American Idol reboot are Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry. The “unwanted kiss” has been receiving some backlash on social media for its predatory nature, while others considered the teenager lucky for kissing the “I Kissed a Girl” singer.