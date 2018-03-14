‘Roseanne’ Revival Spoilers: New Sneak Peek Reveals Tension Between Becky & Darlene

Not much has changed between Becky and Darlene.

The Roseanne revival is scheduled to premiere on March 27, and fans are eagerly awaiting the first episode of the show in 20 years. This week, a brand new sneak peek was revealed that featured the always comical relationship between Roseanne and Dan’s daughters, Becky (Lecy Goranson) and Darlene (Sara Gilbert).

According to Spoiler TV, a brand new sneak peek featuring the Conner girls has officially been released, and fans are loving every minute of it. The clip features Becky asking her sister if she’s going to make any comments regarding the fact that she’s planning to be a surrogate mother and carry another woman’s child.

“Aren’t you going to say anything about the baby?” she wonders.

“You’re not having a baby,” Darlene fires back. “At your age your uterus should be designated a historic landmark.”

Roseanne fans then see the sisters really start to go at it. Becky points out that she’s “taking care of herself” and living back at home with their parents like Darlene. However, Darlene denies the fact that Dan and Roseanne (John Goodman and Roseanne Barr) are taking care of her. Instead, she insists that she’s taking care of them. Darlene states that Roseanne and her sister, Jackie, are fighting, both of their parents aren’t taking their medications properly and that she “had to come home” because the family is “falling apart.” Darlene then tells Becky that she’s “too selfish to care about anyone” but herself.

Becky then tells her younger sister she’s “about to have a baby” and that she “doesn’t need to be stressed out” before storming off. Many Roseanne fans know that Becky and Darlene’s relationship has always been rocky. The sisters have almost nothing in common and have seemingly had a reversal of roles over the years. When the original series started, Becky was the Conner’s golden child. She had excellent grades and was planning to make sure she had a bright future while Darlene struggled in school and only cared about sports.

As the years passed, Roseanne viewers watched Becky run off and marry Mark, giving up her shot at college and a better life, while Darlene went to college early, married David, and had her first child, Harris. The sisters almost never saw eye to eye, and it seems that theme has carried over to the revival as well.

The Roseanne revival will air on ABC at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 27.