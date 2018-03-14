WWE Rumors: The Undertaker Bringing Back His Biker Gimmick At ‘WrestleMania 34,’ According To ‘PW Insider’

Not only is The Undertaker expected back for one more match, but he may not come back as 'The Deadman.'

Every possible sign points to The Undertaker returning for one more match against John Cena at WrestleMania 34, but it may not be “The Deadman” coming back. While WWE has still not officially confirmed that he’s coming back for another match, John Cena’s challenge to Taker on Monday Night Raw pretty much cements it. Now, rumors are suggesting something different, and it’s the idea that The Undertaker will be returning under his old biker gimmick.

According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider, by way of Ringside News, it doesn’t seem to be out of the question that The Undertaker will switch up his gimmicks. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Kid Rock would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and longtime fans know that his “American Bad Ass” song was once the entrance theme for Taker.

With Kid Rock being inducted into the celebrity wing of the hall, he could easily do a live performance of the song for The Undertaker to enter the ring, according to Johnson. During the announcement for Kid Rock’s induction, WWE pointed out how he once provided The Undertaker’s entrance theme.

Mind you, The Undertaker going back to his biker gimmick would also help explain his return.

WWE

The Undertaker has barely been seen on WWE television since he lost to Roman Reigns at last year’s WrestleMania 33. He did show up on the 25th anniversary edition of Monday Night Raw, but he simply gave a small promo and left the ring without much coming from it.

John Cena called out The Undertaker and even verbally beat down the legend on Monday Night Raw. It was almost a bit of a heel promo or, perhaps, a way of making The Undertaker more of a heel as Cena left the arena with a louder ovation than he has heard in a long time.

Cageside Seats points out that the “Big Evil” version of The Undertaker returning helps keep last year’s emotional exit of “The Deadman” intact.

WWE

No one knows if The Undertaker is going to return for just the one match against John Cena or if he will come back for more. It isn’t known if he’s planning on doing this year after year or just for WrestleMania 34. There is a lot up in the air about The Undertaker right now, and this biker gimmick rumor only adds to the intrigue. His match against John Cena is going to be huge, but this speculation may have made it even bigger.