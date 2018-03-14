Kendall Jenner Confirms She’s Not Gay To ‘Vogue,’ But Says She’s Not Against A Lesbian Experience

Some fans of the reality star have been wondering if the Jenner sister had been keeping her relationships extremely private for a reason.

Kendall Jenner has been incredibly secretive about her dating life, and recently confirmed to Vogue that it isn’t because she’s gay, but because there are certain things in her life she’d rather just not talk about.

In the Vogue interview, the world’s current highest paid model spoke to the magazine and told them that although people think she’s a lesbian, she doesn’t have a “gay or bisexual bone in [her] body.” However, she says she’s open to an experience because she can’t know unless she actually tries it.

Fans of Kendall Jenner’s have noticed that she isn’t as open about who she is dating as her sisters, and have suspected it is because she is actually into dating women. But with a transgender father, Kendall doesn’t feel that there’s anything to hide in that regard. She told Vogue that she would never hide something like that because it would be a part of who she is.

Kendall Jenner also told vogue that she exudes a bit of a male energy, which is probably why people sometimes think she’s gay.

The reality TV star is currently the only Kardashian-Jenner who hasn’t had a baby or expecting one, however it is rumored she’s in a relationship with basketball player Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons. She won’t confirm or deny the relationship, but has told Vogue that she has someone who is “very nice to her.”

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 8, 2018 at 2:32pm PST

The reality star took up modelling as a teen and has since become highly successful. She has lived in the public spotlight since she was very young, mostly appearing on her family’s reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Although she’s not as wealthy as her sisters Kim and Kylie, she is doing incredibly well for herself at such a young age.

In the interview, Kris Jenner also took a moment to speak about Kendall. She stated that her modelling career has opened up a lot of doors for her, particularly when it comes to friendships. Originally, she says Kendall had trouble making friends because she was homeschooled due to her participation in the family’s reality TV show. Now, however, she has made a plethora of wonderful friends.