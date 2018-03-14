‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Could Be Fired Over New YouTube Channel, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Will Jenelle's latest career move cost her big?

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ job with MTV is reportedly in jeopardy, and her latest career move may have just sealed her fate. The mother-of-three recently revealed that she planned to start her own YouTube channel, which will feature herself and her family in a new web series that is being called Off the Grid Adventures. However, the network is allegedly not happy about Jenelle’s big plans.

According to a March 14 report by Radar Online, Jenelle Evans’ spot on Teen Mom 2 was already on the chopping block thanks to her husband David Eason’s homophobic Twitter rant. David was fired from the series, but some fans also called for Jenelle to be given the boot as well for all the controversy that has surrounded her over the years. MTV was reportedly considering firing Jenelle, and the network allegedly has even more reasons to do so now.

Sources reveal that MTV had “no idea” that Jenelle Evans was going to start putting up YouTube videos while she was under contract with them for Teen Mom 2. The insider went on to say that the network is thinking about trying to shut Jenelle’s channel down or possibly just throw in the towel and fire her altogether. Evans is said to be “pushing” MTV while they try to figure out her future with the franchise, but sources claim she “may be going too far.”

While it is understandable that MTV may see a problem with Jenelle Evans posting YouTube videos about her life and family since that is what Teen Mom 2 is supposed to feature, Evans’ co-star Kailyn Lowry does the same thing on her channel. Kailyn has her own web series about her life, which is titled Kail & The Chaos. Lowry has posted three videos to date and has received over 500,000 views.

Jenelle Evans has stayed quiet on the possibility of her leaving Teen Mom 2, but the franchise seems to be cleaning house lately. In addition to Jenelle’s husband being fired, Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham has also been given the boot. Farrah was fired over her treatment of the crew members and her involvement in the adult entertainment industry. She’s reportedly been replaced by former Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie McKee.

Teen Mom 2 will return with new episodes featuring Jenelle Evans later this year.