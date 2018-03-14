‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers: April Could Die As Sarah Drew Confirms Her Exit, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Are 'Grey's Anatomy' fans going to see another shocking death this season?

Grey’s Anatomy fans were completely stunned when it was revealed that actresses Sarah Drew, who plays April Kepner, and Jessica Capshaw, who portrays Arizona Robbins, would be exiting the show after the current season. The decision was not made by the actresses, who revealed that they were shocked to learn they had been written off the popular medical drama.

According to a March 14 report by Hollywood Life, many Grey’s Anatomy fans now believe that the character of April Kepner might die. Currently, April is going through a very tough phase in her life. She has lost her relationship with ex-husband, Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams), but she’s also lost her faith. Fans may remember that April has been a very religious character on the series, even admitting that she was a virgin when she began working as a doctor. However, tragic life events have led April to have a crisis of faith, and she’s beginning to spiral out of control.

Grey’s Anatomy fans have seen April act very out of character by doing things such as binge drinking, having one night stands, and showing up to work hung over. Although Jackson has called her out on the behavior, she’s been defensive and closed off. Since April has a child with Jackson, a daughter named Harriett, some fans are now speculating that she could be killed off the show in order to explain her absence and keep Harriett in Seattle with her father.

If April were to die, Grey’s Anatomy fans would be devastated. The character is a huge favorite among fans and her exit from the show is already stirring up negative feelings from viewers, some of whom are planning to quit watching the series when she leaves. However, Grey’s is known for shockingly killing off main characters such as Derek Shepherd, George O’Malley, Lexie Grey, and Mark Sloan. Other fan favorites, such as Izzie Stevens, Cristina Yang, and Callie Torres, have also been written off.

Grey’s Anatomy is an ever evolving series, and as it wraps up Season 14, fans are still talking about the show’s new and fresh storylines. April and Arizona’s departures are sure to go down as two of the biggest exits in the show’s history, and fans will be on the edge of their seats waiting to find out how they’ll leave the series.