Shannon Beador Under Fire! Images Surface Of Drunk 'RHOC' Star, After David Claims She Drinks Too Much

Things are heating up in the divorce and custody battle between Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador and her estranged husband, David. In new court documents, he accused the show of providing Shannon with a dangerous lifestyle, and a new video has surfaced that may support his claims. Are Shannon’s drinking and traveling causing her to keep her three children from their father?

A fan recently caught Shannon and her co-stars Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson letting loose on vacation in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and posted a video, Radar Online reports.

The formerly feuding castmates partied at the hotspot Andale restaurant, and after they started drinking, things got a little crazy.

“Tamra was the first one to get up on the bar. She was dancing on the bar by herself. A guy kept trying to look up her shirt,” revealed an eyewitness.

Judge then grabbed Beador to join her on the bar during Rod Stewart’s “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy,” and they both danced for the crowd. Then, while Judge danced, she experienced her own wardrobe malfunction.

Her off-the-shoulder white blouse slipped down, resulting in her nipple popping out. After Beador told her about the nip slip, Judge quickly pulled her shirt back up.

The loud and rambunctious pair continued their partying on the bar, but Gunvalson wasn’t interested in joining them for a dance.

This crazy scene all played out just days before David filed his documents in court accusing Shannon of excess drinking and alienating him from his three daughters.

According to Orange County Superior Court papers, David wants joint custody, while Shannon is asking for full custody. He claims that since the separation, their children have refused to talk or see him. And even though Shannon allows it, he doesn’t think it’s in the best interest of the girls. Ultimately, he is arguing that his soon-to-be ex-wife is not encouraging healthy father-daughter relationships.

David also claimed that Shannon’s job as a reality star encourages her to drink excessively and travel for long periods of time, claims People. However, she doesn’t tell him when she is going out of town and doesn’t make arrangements for the girls to stay with him.

When it comes down to the money, David claimed that Shannon earns up to $600,000 a year, but she stated that it was a little over $400,000. He also refused to consent to spousal support and wants Shannon to pay her own legal fees.

Shannon and David split last September and then she filed for divorce in December. By January, he had already moved on with a new girlfriend – 34-year-old Lesley Cook.

Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson are back for a new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County later this spring on Bravo.