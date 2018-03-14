Walt Disney World Resort Hotels To Begin Charging For Overnight Parking — Start Date And Prices

Disneyland already does it and it was only a matter of time until WDW followed.

Disneyland has done it for quite a long time and it now seems as if Walt Disney World is going to follow up with charging resort hotel guests for overnight parking. This was a rumor that had been circulating for years, but it never ended up becoming a reality. Now, Disney is preparing to make the announcement that guests bringing their vehicles for overnight stays will indeed receive parking charges and it is starting very soon.

The official announcement is expected to come from Disney sometime on Wednesday or Thursday, but the news is already out there. According to WDWNT, the policy of charging resort guests overnight parking fees is going to begin as early as next week.

Along with this new policy, valet parking fees at Walt Disney World Resort hotels are also expected to be increased.

One thing of note is that the parking fees at resorts are only going to be in place for overnight stays. Paid parking is not something that will affect guests who are visiting the resorts for dining reservations, quick shopping visits, or anything else when not actually staying in a room there.

While Disney fans await the official announcement, the prices and start date have already made their way out.

The expected start date for overnight parking charges at Walt Disney World Resort hotels is March 21, 2018. One thing to note is that a Disney representative has confirmed that guests with existing reservations made prior to this date will not be impacted by the new policy.

Again, the exact details will come from Disney once they make the official announcement to the general public, but with Disney reps saying something, it is coming. Chip and Co. was advised of the rates for overnight parking and they will vary depending on the level of the resort you’re staying in.

Value Resorts – $13 per night

Moderate Resorts – $19 per night

Deluxe Resorts – $25 per night

Valet parking rates are expected to increase from $25 to $33 once the other changes are put into place. For Disney Vacation Club (DVC) members staying in Deluxe Villas, it has been reported that there will be no charges for overnight parking.

As guests can see on the official website of Disneyland, overnight parking fees for resort hotel guests are standard. They’ve been in place for years for anyone staying in one of the three on-property resort locations.

Walt Disney World is simply catching up with the times at this point as overnight parking fees is something that has long been expected, but never come about. Now, guests will need to prepare for and adjust their budgets to include a little extra cost if they’re planning on staying on property at WDW. Subtle changes could come to the details once Disney makes the official announcement, but it appears as if it is definitely coming.