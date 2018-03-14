‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jealous Chad Follows Abby & Stefan To Hong Kong

Will Chad finally find out Stefan and Abigail's dark secret?

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) could possibly get the shock of his life in an upcoming episode. As many DOOL fans know, Chad’s wife, Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller), has been struggling with a split personality disorder. However, Chad has no idea about his wife’s shocking mental illness secret, but all of that could change next week.

According to the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers by Daytime Royalty Online, Abigail will be forced to plan a trip to Hong Kong with Chad’s half-brother, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher). The work trip could cause a major strain between Abby and Chad, as he won’t want her to go. Chad and Stefan will fight over the trip, but in the end, he and Abigail will end up overseas together.

While in Hong Kong, Stefan will get some serious alone time with Abigail and her two alter-egos, Gabby and Dr. Laura. It seems Stefan may try to figure out exactly what is going on with Abby or even get her the help she so desperately needs. However, he may not get the chance to do so, because a suspicious and jealous Chad will come knocking. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Chad will head to the hotel Stefan and Abigail are staying at in Hong Kong and that he’ll arrive while Abigail is in “Gabby” mode. Gabby will reportedly be shocked to see Chad at her door, and that’s when things could get really interesting.

It seems this could possibly be the moment that Days of Our Lives fans see Chad find out that Abigail is suffering from a split personality disorder and that Stefan has kept it a secret from him, as well as Abby, who has no idea what is going on in her own head. However, Gabby will have had some practice pretending to be Abigail by that time, and she may be able to fool Chad into believing that everything is fine. Either way, it seems the secret can’t stay hidden for too much longer, as people are becoming suspicious of Abigail’s behavior.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.