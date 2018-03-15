Khloe Kardashian Poses Topless For Maternity Style: Pregnant ‘KUWTK’ Star Previews Good Mama On Instagram

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian is expanding her Good American fashion line into maternity wear, with styles such as The Home Stretch and The Honeymoon covering all phases of baby bumps.

Khloe Kardashian, like her other Keeping Up With the Kardashian (KUWTK) siblings, has used her fame to create her own career beyond reality TV and family appearances. While Kylie Jenner is known as the cosmetics queen and Kendall Jenner is famed for her quick climb up the supermodel career ladder, Khloe Kardashian has chosen the world of style. That led to her Good American fashion line.

Now that Khloe is eight months pregnant, Kardashian has found a new way to expand her fashion career. Posing topless, Khloe is proudly showing off her Good American’s new maternity styles, Good Mama. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s new line debuted on March 15, reported Us Weekly.

Khloe Gets Inspired By Baby Bump To Create New Fashions

Khloe Kardashian has shared her joy in her pregnancy with her fans, proudly showing off her baby bump on Instagram. Her baby daddy, NBA superstar Tristan Thompson, has appeared on episodes of the family’s reality TV show.

As for the question of whether Khloe and Tristan are decorating the nursery in pink or blue, Kardashian will be joining her sister Kylie Jenner in adding a baby girl to the ever-expanding KUWTK clan.

For her topless picture to debut her new maternity style line, Khloe let her hair down loose, putting a hand over her topless chest and one on her hip to model the maternity side of her Good American fashion line. Kardashian posed for a more demure version of the photo for Instagram.

@goodamerican #GoodMama ????????Launches Thursday 3.15.2018 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 12, 2018 at 4:39pm PDT

Khloe’s Good American fashion line is based in Los Angeles, California. Working with Emma Grede, Kardashian is introducing all types of styles for pregnant women with the company’s debut Good Mama maternity denim fashions, reported WWD.

For pregnant women who have problems finding something to fit at all stages of their pregnancy, Khloe and Emma have the answer. Featuring sizes ranging from 00 to 24, Good Mama styles range from options for the very beginning of the pregnancy to the last months.

The styles are appropriately named, with The Honeymoon featuring low-rise and mid-rise fashions for the first months and The Home Stretch for the final phases of pregnancy. The elastic panels at the waistband avoid making marks, and there’s a soft area on the belly part of the fashions to cover up that baby bump during the final weeks. Prices range from $149 to $179.

Khloe Kardashian models her Good American fashion brand. Johnnacionimaging.com / Star Max/IPx/AP Images

Kardashian chose Nordstrom to debut her Good American fashion brand. After her 2016 debut, featuring denim styles, Khloe expanded into a variety of fashions. Since then, Kardashian has designed everything from sweatsuits to skirts, as well as branching out into accessories.

Although Khloe has stayed primarily online in marketing her fashions, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians style diva also experimented with a temporary store in New York. In December, Good American opened the doors of a pop-up in California. The store stayed open through early January.