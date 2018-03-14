Kate Middleton Will Be The Next Queen Of England, Not Camilla Parker Bowles

Camilla will be known as Queen Consort, while Kate will be known as Queen Catherine among residents of the U.K.

Prince Charles may be first in line to inherit the crown once Queen Elizabeth passes away, but that doesn’t mean his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, will be called the Queen of England. Camilla will be granted the title Queen Consort once her husband takes the throne. But what are the chances that Kate Middleton becomes the next Queen of England when Prince William takes the throne?

Royal tradition dictates what title a family member is given once their significant other is crowned King or Queen of England. Based on the rules of succession, Middleton will be called Queen Consort Catherine once William gets the crown because she was not born into the family. Only those who have been born into the royal family get the title of king or queen.

But unofficially, Middleton will likely be called Queen Catherine (or Kate), especially given her popularity amongst Britons.

The same cannot be said of Camilla. Prince Charles and his wife have not favored well in popularity polls over the past few years, with many residents outright refusing to call Camilla queen.

Once Elizabeth dies, Charles will likely become King of England while it’s almost a certainty that Camilla will become Queen Consort. In fact, sources claim that Camilla prefers the title of consort over queen.

Middleton has become a fan favorite of the royal family ever since she tied the knot with William in 2011. The two exchanged vows in a gorgeous wedding at Westminster Abbey that was viewed by two billion people around the globe.

After marrying into the family, Middleton took on the title of Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge while William became known as the Duke of Cambridge, Earl of Strathearn, and Baron Carrickfergus.

Middleton and William have breathed new life into the royal family through the use of social media and their dedication to charity work. The couple is expecting their third baby next month, a date that will also mark their seventh wedding anniversary.

Royal titles aside, there is also talk about who will become the next King of England once Elizabeth is done. There is a lot of speculation that Charles will pass the title to William given his age and his level of popularity.

So far, all plans indicate that Charles will not abdicate and will take the throne after Elizabeth. Her Majesty is reportedly thinking about passing legislation in the near future that would give Charles full power while she is still living.

Elizabeth is turning 92 next month and has been slowing down in recent years. Charles has been taking on more royal duties, leading many experts to believe that she may step down and retire in the next few years.

Kensington Palace has not released an official statement on the matter, so it is hard to tell if Elizabeth is getting ready to retire and hand over the crown to her eldest son.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, recently made their second official appearance as the royal fab four, attending church with the Queen.