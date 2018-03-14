Christina Aguilera New Album Leak: Rumored Details Of Latest Album Emerge, Reports ‘Breathe Heavy’

Possible leak of Christina Aguilera's sixth album surfaces online. What's to come on singer's new album and who'll be on it, according to 'Breathe Heavy.'

Christina Aguilera is expected to release a new album this year and one report appears to have a major scoop on it. According to Breathe Heavy, details behind Aguilera’s sixth album are already out.

Even if the information is strictly rumors, fans want to learn anything they can about what Christina might release. The “Not Myself Tonight” singer last released an album six years ago, so she’s overdue for a new one.

According to the report, an illegal music selling site got their hands on a track from Christina Aguilera’s new album that’s titled Liberation. A portion of one track leaked was of “Masochist.” A few days later the never-before-heard song titled “Fall In Line” cropped up. The full song was leaked, not just a sample of it.

As the report notes, fans now think they’ve found the album’s complete track list that consists of Christina’s collaborations and the album title.

Breathe Heavy cautions readers that they’re posting unverified information it stumbled upon online and urge everyone to “TAKE THIS WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.”

Christina Aguilera’s Liberation album will allegedly feature collaborations with Demi Lovato, Anderson.Paak, Ty Dolla $ign, and 2Chainz. One of the tracks titled “Pipe” TBD (to be determined) is next to it — has fans speculating Aguilera will collaborate with P!nk.

Christina Aguilera Hints at Music Collaboration with Demi Lovato: ‘Great Things to Come’ https://t.co/do2hgSEaoZ — People (@people) March 12, 2018

Christina Aguilera’s Liberation tracklist, according to rumors

1. “Sick Of Sitting”

2. “Like I Do” (with Anderson.Paak)

3. “Unless It’s With You”

4. “Maria”

5. “Twice”

6. “Masochist”

7. “I Don’t Need It Anymore Interlude”

8.”Pipe” (with TBD)

9. “Fall In Line” (with Demi Lovato)

10. “Deserve”

11. “Accelerate” (with Ty Dolla $ign and 2Chainz)

12. “Right Moves”

The report adds that the songs that have leaked sound “very promising.” The one hurdle the 37-year-old singer has with this album is getting her audience to connect the same way with Liberation as they did with Lotus, mentions Breathe Heavy. The reason being that music has changed radically since Lotus was released.

When it comes to Demi Lovato being on the album, both singers have dropped big clues.

People cited TMZ in a report about Christina already hinting that she might collaborate with Lovato on the new album.

“I love Demi,” Christina told a TMZ reporter. “She’s my girl, big things are coming!”

Lovato hinted as well to Billboard last year that she was working with Aguilera when she dropped that she’d just done a collaboration with one of her biggest idols — and Christina is known to be one of her biggest influencers.

“I did a collaboration with one of my biggest idols,” Demi said. “I can’t give away who it is yet, but you’ll find out soon. I can’t wait for the world to hear it. It’s an incredible song.”

Christina Aguilera’s rumored released date for Liberation is believed to be in May or June. The report questions whether she’ll move up the release date if the rumors here are true. There’s a chance the album could be on the internet anytime now.