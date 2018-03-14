‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Vivian Warns, Hope For ‘Rope’, Brady’s ‘Eve Scheme,’ Bitter Rage, Exes Connect

During the week of March 19, Vivian threatens, Shawn copes with 'Rope,' and Brady schemes for love. 'Horita' faces a furious ex, while Rafe and Kate reconnect.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of March 19 reveal Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) issues a threat. A former lover releases his fury. Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) reconnect. Meanwhile, Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) tries to reunite “Rope.” As for “Brave,” Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) schemes in matters of the heart. There is also information on the other soap opera characters.

Vivian’s Vicious Vow

DOOL spoilers from TV Water Cooler tease Vivian is still vicious and volatile. Her proposition for Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) didn’t go as planned. So, the soap opera villainess brainstormed a new plan. Instead of going after Victor, with whom she shares a lot of history, Vivian targets one of his loved ones. Expect to see her make a threat to Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith).

Sonny Fumes Over “Horita”

Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) and Will Horton (Chandler Massey) continue to bond. They share a kiss during the week of March 19. However, Days Of Our Lives spoilers from Carolyn Topol Talk indicate problems. Sonny watches Paul and Will as they get closer. Furious about the “Horita” kiss, Sonny confronts Paul, giving him a stern warning.

Shawn Tries To Reunite “Rope”

Escaping to Hong Kong after breaking up with Rafe, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) visits her son, Shawn (Brandon Beemer). It seems that “Rope” might reconcile, at least that is Shawn’s agenda. He pleads with Hope to talk to her former lover.

Rafe & Kate Reconnect

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that while Hope is overseas, Rafe and Kate chat about relationships. The two were lovers at one time. In fact, they slept together when Rafe was dating Jordan Ridgeway (formerly Chrishell Stause). Those rooting for “Rope” are hoping that doesn’t make the same mistake again.

Brady’s “Brave” Plan

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Kassie DePaiva discussed Brady and Eve’s storyline. Devastated by the truth, Eve wants to be alone to focus on her company. However, Brady isn’t giving up and will go to great lengths just to be near her. DOOL spoilers state that Brady uses the New Face of Bella contest in a “Brave” scheme. His mission is to be close to her, even if she hates him.

Lani’s Courtroom Confessional

Gabi Hernandez was recently dealt multiple blows. Going on trial for Andre DiMera’s (Thaao Penghlis) murder isn’t her only storyline. She knows about Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) sleeping with Lani Price (Sal Stowers). Despite that confession, Gabi is still being lied to. There is a possibility that Lani’s baby could belong to Eli.

In addition to this, Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams) is putting pressure on the pregnant detective. Then, there is her guilt about lying to JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) and everyone else. The paternity secret is closer to being exposed. Lani testifies at Gabi’s trial. Suddenly, she makes an explosive confession, which causes chaos in the courtroom.

Dueling DiMeras

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Chad tries to stop Stefan and “Gabigail” from going on a trip. He loses the battle, but he’s not giving up on “Chabby.” Abigail’s (Marci Miller) second personality, Gabby, will be stunned. Chad shows up at her hotel room. However, the devious alternate identity is already bonding with Stefan DiMera.

“Gabigail” Goals

According to SoapCentral, Gabby plans on taking over Abigail’s body and mind. However, things are going to get a lot more complicated. At least one more personality will emerge, Dr. Laura Horton. Plus, Gabby keeps surfacing at awkward and inappropriate times. Chad will finally face his wife while she is overtaken by one of her multiple personalities.

Once Chad finds out that his wife has more mental health issues, Stefan may face consequences. It is teased that Stefan encounters some rough waters while in Hong Kong.

More Days Of Our Lives Spoilers

Nadia Bjorlin returns as Chloe Lane during the week of March 19. Back in Salem, she is excited to reunite with Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo). However, she has no idea that a mysterious stranger followed her home.

Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) vents about John Black (Drake Hogestyn) to Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). She might not be in the mood to forgive. However, Steve (Stephen Nichols) is a different story.

DOOL spoilers also tease that Hope asks Belle (Martha Madison) to represent her in court. Then, she spies Stefan with a woman, unaware that it is “Gabigail.”

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.