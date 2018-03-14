Stephen Hawking Death: Eddie Redmayne, Actor Who Won An Oscar For Portraying The Physicist, Reacts

Eddie Redmayne reacts to Stephen Hawking's death.

Stephen Hawking’s death has stunned the world. People from all walks of life are revealing their thoughts on the passing of the world renowned theoretical physicist, including actor Eddie Redmayne, who won an Oscar for his on-screen portrayal of Hawking in the 2014 film, The Theory Of Everything.

According to a March 14 report by Deadline, Eddie Redmayne is revealing his thoughts on Stephen Hawking’s death, and says that he is very saddened to hear the news of his tragic passing. Redmayne, who currently stars in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, opened up about Hawking and sent condolences to his family.

Redmayne called Hawking a “truly beautiful mind,” and gushed over him as a scientist before revealing that Stephen was the “funniest man” that he had ever had the pleasure to meet. The actor also send well wishes, his love, and thoughts to the Hawking family. In the past, Redmayne described meeting Hawking for the first time an “astounding moment,” and claimed that the scientist had become “an idol” in his mind.

“We have lost a truly beautiful mind, an astonishing scientist and the funniest man I have ever had the pleasure to meet. My love and thoughts are with his extraordinary family.”

While it seems that Eddie Redmayne was a huge fan of Stephen Hawking, the scientist was also a fan of the actor. Upon seeing The Theory Of Everything, Hawking revealed that he believed Redmayne portrayed him “very well” in the film. “At times, I thought he was me,” Hawking said, adding that the film gave him the opportunity to “reflect” on his incredible life.

The film reportedly allowed Stephen Hawking to look back on the important moments of his life, and even take stock of the contributions he had made to the scientific world. Hawking revealed that he had accomplished so much, but that there was still more to do. One of his goals was to go into space and explore the universe, but he kept his life in perspective saying that “it would be an empty universe indeed without the people that I love.”

Details on Stephen Hawking’s funeral have yet to be revealed, but it seems that people all over the world are mourning the passing of the iconic scientist this week, and will continue to send their condolences to his family members.