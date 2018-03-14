Andy Cohen Opens Up About The ‘Real Housewives Of New York’ ‘Hilarious And Shocking’ Cruise From Hell

During a group trip to Colombia, reports indicated that a cruise boat carrying the 'RHONY' had the engine catch on fire, leaving the ladies stranded on the ship with water coming onboard.

Apologies to Real Housewives of New York fans, but it sounds like the rumored “cruise from hell” wasn’t as bad as it sounds. On a recent episode of Love Connection, Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen dished on the cast cruise that will air later this season and revealed that it has been “grossly misrepresented.”

According to ET Online, rumors surfaced in February that the cast cruise was a complete disaster. During the boat ride in Colombia, reports indicated that the engine had caught fire, leaving the ladies stranded on the ship with water coming onboard. Nobody was injured on the ride, but it was still a terrifying experience. We still don’t know if any of these things actually happened, but Cohen cautioned fans that the cruise wasn’t as bad as initially reported.

“Much of what has been reported of the boat trip is completely wrong,” Cohen explained on the set of his show. “They did have a squirrelly boat trip, but there was no fire. The boat didn’t sink. I mean, it’s been grossly misrepresented.”

Last month, inside sources claimed that the RHONY cast had an awful experience on what was supposed to be a five-star cruise. The ladies – Frankel, Ramona Singer, Carole Radziwill, LuAnn de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, and Tinsley Mortimer – allegedly boarded the vessel and discovered it was old, battered, and on the verge of falling apart.

The crew also reportedly had no idea how to handle the boat and did not provide food or amenities to passengers. Things were so bad that the crew allegedly had to saw off the anchor just to get the boat out of the docks.

Although Cohen downplayed the drama, fans are still excited to see what happened. On her latest appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Jennifer Lawrence even admitted that she can’t wait to find out what went down on the boat.

Unfortunately, producers did not include any clips from the cruise in the Season 10 teaser, so it looks like we’ll all have to wait a little longer to see it go down. Whatever happened, it sounds like we’re in for a lot of drama this season.

Cohen is not the only one to open up about the failed cruise. RHONY star Bethenny Frankel also talked about the incident shortly after the rumors surfaced. The reality star told fans on Twitter that the rumors were untrue. While it sounds like the cruise has been overhyped, Cohen also teased that coming episodes are filled with plenty of hilarious and shocking drama between the ladies.

Andy Cohen didn’t go into too much detail about what happens, but he teased that some of the women are up to their old tricks. This includes LuAnn de Lesseps’ struggles with alcohol and some changing dynamics between Frankel and Carole Radziwill.

Fans can watch all the drama unfold when Season 10 of the Real Housewives of New York premieres April 4 on Bravo.