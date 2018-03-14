‘NCIS’ Season 15 Return Date: Mark Harmon And Team Discover Dead Body, Pauley Perrette’s Replacement Predicted

Spoilers suggest that a corpse and some bomb paraphernalia will be found on the roof of the NCIS team's squad room.

CBS has yet to announce if there will be another installment after NCIS Season 15. However, from the looks of it, it seems like the network is planning to have another season due to the show’s undying popularity and, of course, the fans’ unwavering support. Now, new reports suggest that David McCallum would take the spotlight again in an imminent new episode.

Special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard (David McCallum) have worked together to obtain an old war stick that could finally solve a cold case in NCIS Season 15 Episode 17. The duo saw the rod while watching the American Pickers show. Shortly after they noticed the small silver cylinder, agent Gibbs and Ducky started gathering all relevant information that could lead them to the show host, Mike Wolfe.

In the end, it was learned that Clarence Wyatt could have possibly murdered Petty Officer Marvin Finn and Roy Baxter. Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette) then led a team to find pieces of evidence that could support their theory in NCIS Season 15 Episode 17. Wyatt also told agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) that the war stick holds some magical properties because he was able to leverage his $2,000 into his $2 billion enterprises.

In the upcoming NCIS Season 15 Episode 18, the character of Mark Harmon and his associates would need to relocate their headquarters because of a dead body found nearby. Spoilers suggest that a corpse and some bomb paraphernalia will be found on the roof of the NCIS team’s squad room, CarterMatt shared. Because of this, fans should expect a different environment in the imminent new episode while the investigation is still on-going.

Another highlight of the forthcoming NCIS Season 15 Episode 18 is the first draft of Dr. Donald Mallard’s book. Reports suggest that special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs and the rest of the team will be able to have a glimpse of Ducky’s new project. In the third episode of the series’ current installment, David McCallum was offered by Cadence Darwin (Susan Blakely) to consider sharing his expertise at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, Entertainment Weekly previously reported.

My #NCIS recap is LIVE over at USA Today w a pretty sweet #giveaway (Hint: Want to be the first to get your hands on my next book? Scroll to end of recap for entry details.) https://t.co/E5MTyOti6a @KensingtonBooks — Donna Kauffman (@DonnaKauffman) March 14, 2018

Initially, Ducky did not accept the deal. However, the good pal of Mark Harmon’s character changed his mind after he realized that he would be able to write a reference book related to crimes if he agrees to become a regular lecturer at the educational institution. In NCIS Season 15 Episode 18, devoted viewers of the show will be able to learn what this new project is all about.

Meanwhile, in a separate report, CarterMatt opened up about the possibility that Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover) could be Pauley Perrette’s replacement in the show. The 48-year-old NCIS Season 15 actress announced her plans to depart from the series in October of 2017. The publication shared that Kasie is a good fit to fill Abby Sciuto’s shoes even if the newbie clearly dislikes the latter.

NCIS season 15 episode 17 review: Have we met Abby's eventual replacement? https://t.co/EhOGqmOp4O #NCIS — Jessica Carter (@dangergirl101) March 14, 2018

Catch the upcoming “Death From Above” episode on Tuesday, March 27 at 8 p.m. on CBS. The popular American procedural television series will take another break next week. Stay tuned for the latest spoilers, news, and updates about NCIS Season 15.