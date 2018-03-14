U.S. Voters Split On Trump Meeting Kim Jong Un, New Poll Reveals

41 percent says Trump should meet with the North Korean Leader sans preconditions.

It now appears that U.S. voters are not only sharply divided on President Donald Trump’s ability to handle the threats that are posed by the infamous North Korean head Kim Jong Un. A new survey has also indicated that the same number of voters are split on the president’s intention to meet the notorious supreme leader.

A new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll has revealed that voters are divvied up on whether U.S. President Donald Trump should meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un without first ensuring promises from the region on its nuclear weapons program. In addition, 41 percent of these voters have opined that Trump must meet with Kim only if he has concessions on his inflammatory nuclear program prior. Meanwhile, almost a quarter of these voters, or 24 percent, were mum about the issue.

Moreover, a voluminous amount of Republican voters, or 51 percent, has mustered more-than-enough confidence on Trump’s handling of North Korea. In contrast, 54 percent of Democratic respondents have shown no assurance on the permeating issue.

Morning Consult’s Co-Founder and Chief Research Officer Kyle Dropp shared, “Democrats and Republicans have drastically different viewpoints on whether President Trump will be able to handle threats posed by North Korea.” Dropp added that 81 percent of Republicans gave Trump resounding faith in his ability to curb such threats. Eighteen percent of Democrats agreed on the same sentiment.

Under the same poll, the majority of voters, a strong 75 percent, echoed their support on the current administration’s diplomatic actions while 63 percent believe that imposing further sanctions on North Korea is not uncalled for. Moreover, the U.S measure on imposing sanctions against nations that trade with North Korea has garnered a support of 61 percent while 57 percent support the inclusion of North Korea to that list which identifies state sponsors of terrorism.

Ultimately, Trump’s total approval rating under the same survey has generated a decent 44 percent, catapulting a point higher when compared to last week’s survey.

The said poll was generated between March 8 to 12, with 1,997 registered voters. Another survey was conducted subsequent to the announcement on North Korea. The latter had 1,992 registered voters.