‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Thurs. March 15: Gabigail Opens Up, Chad Scared , JJ & Eli’s Line

Gabby reveals her innermost struggles to Stefan, Chad turns to Kate for advice, JJ and Eli both draw the line with interfering Valerie and Julie.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, March 15, reveal that Gabby (Marci Miller) will struggle with her feelings and confide in Stefan (Tyler Christopher). Stefan is aware of her dissociative disorders and is familiar with all her personalities. She realizes she needs to take some steps concerning Andre’s (Thaao Penghlis) murder. Days of Our Lives spoilers, via TV Guide, indicate that Gabby will be feeling particularly vulnerable and will turn to Stefan for support. Gabby doesn’t like the fact that Gabi is getting charged with Andre’s murder, and this may be the reason that she decides to make a bold move.

Of course, the bold move Gabby may include a trip to the police station but this is the last thing that Stefan wants her to do. First of all, Gabby is unstable and the fact that Vivian (Louise Sorel) and he were at the crime scene may leak out. Stefan also cares about Abigail and is afraid that she may up in a mental institution if she makes a statement like that. Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, March 15, also suggest that Stefan likes the attention that Gabby gives him, whereas Abigail (Marci Miller) never gives him the time of day. DOOL fans can expect that Stefan will try to prevent Gabby from making any drastic moves.

Does Stefan have enough shirts? ???? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/YPkB5WDkoL — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 11, 2018

At the end of the day, Chad (Billy Flynn) is just a husband who is trying to look out for his wife. He has noticed Abigail has been acting strangely. Abigail herself is worried because she sought medical help from Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) earlier this week. Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, March 15, promise that Chad will talk to Kate about his wife, as he tries to figure out her strange behavior.

JJ’s (Casey Moss) cup was running over when he found out that he and Lani (Sal Stowers) were expecting a baby. So when people do not share in his joy he takes it personally. Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, March 15, reveal that JJ will confront Eli’s (Lamon Archey) mom in an effort to get her to back off him and Lani. Valerie (Vanessa Williams) is trying to get JJ and Lani to postpone their nuptials until after their baby is born. Of course, Valerie doesn’t want another man to raise her grandchild but cannot tell JJ the truth. Inquisitr reports that Lani will walk in on their discussion and she will be panic-ridden at the thought that Valerie will tell JJ the truth about her child’s paternity.

How can they move on? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/sU8639zPlT — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 8, 2018

Eli is also affected by Lani’s choice to hide the fact that he is the baby’s father. However, he knows that JJ is a good guy and knows that he will give his child a good life. However, just because he and Lani are not a couple, it doesn’t give anyone license to say what they want about the mother of his baby. To this end, Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, March 15, indicate that Eli will draw the line with his grandmother Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) and make it clear that he will not tolerate her being negative towards Lani anymore.