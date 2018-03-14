Donald Trump Is ‘Dangerous, Ignorant, Incompetent, And Racist’ According To Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman

As the revolving door to President Trump's White House takes another spin, Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman lets Trump have both barrels over gun control.

Democrat lawmaker Bonnie Watson Coleman is the latest Representative to throw shade at President Donald Trump. As the revolving door to Trump’s White House picked up speed yesterday, the New Jersey Representative spoke out to condemn Trump for backing away from his promise to reform America’s gun control laws in the wake of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that killed 17. As reported by Raw Story, President Trump had initially indicated that he would introduce measures to raise the minimum age required to own an assault rifle from 18 to 21.

President Trump backtracked on his comments after meeting with the NRA over lunch at the White House. Unsurprisingly, the NRA opposes any form of gun control and it would appear that they have persuaded President Trump to back their position. This, of course, would mean that the calls for gun control in the aftermath of this latest mass shooting would go the way of every reaction to similar tragedies in the past. Politicians, including Trump, wring their hands in despair, trot out tired platitudes, and then do nothing.

As reported by Tap Into East Brunswick, Watson Coleman recently met with over 200 student activists who are campaigning for tighter gun controls and says that she believes that these young people can bring about change to America’s gun laws. That didn’t stop Watson Coleman from letting SiriusXMRadio host Dean Obeidallah, know exactly what she thinks about President Donald Trump.

“The majority of this country knows [Trump is] taking us down the wrong path. He is dangerous, he is incompetent, he is ignorant, he is racist, he is un-American and he doesn’t deserve to be in that office.” “Donald Trump has no class at all – it’s such a cowardly way of doing what he did, and it’s beneath the dignity of the office of the President of the United States.”

Evan Vucci / AP Images

President Trump’s White House Revolving Door Takes Another Spin

When Donald Trump was on the campaign trail he told America that he would be a different kind of president. He has certainly kept that promise, though perhaps not in the way we would have imagined. As reported by CNBC, Trump has fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Trump apparently did so by announcing his decision on Twitter without even speaking to Tillerson first.

Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

Tillerson wasn’t the only Trump administration official to be shown the White House door yesterday. As reported by The Hill, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow also added the names of “the undersecretary of State for public diplomacy, the NASA administrator, the head of the forest service and the president’s personal assistant,” to the list of those who have departed the Trump administration in a little over a year.

It is unlikely to be the end of Trump’s White House blood-letting. According to USA Today, Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin is rumored to be next to be fired. It is also rumored that national security chief, General H.R. McMaster, will be fired before the end of this month.