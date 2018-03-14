Zayn Malik Wanted To Marry Gigi Hadid But She Kept Turning Him Down, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Zayn was devastated over his split from Gigi because he wanted to get married to her, but she's not ready to settle down.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid surprised their fans when they confirmed their split, but it seems that the 25-year-old singer is more affected by their breakup. According to Hollywood Life, the former One Direction member is devastated because he wanted to marry the 22-year-old model. He reportedly proposed marriage to her several times when they were still dating, but she never took his proposals seriously.

A source close to Zayn revealed that he is still in love with Gigi. He allegedly wanted to get married and have babies with her. Unfortunately, the supermodel turned him down because she thinks that she’s too young to settle down. The blonde beauty also wanted to focus on her career first before having kids.

The breakup is still fresh between Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, but he is already finding ways to win her back. As of today, the British heartthrob is reportedly writing a lot and his recent split with the American model could help him create hit songs. Their separation may even help them realize how much they miss each other and could eventually lead them back to each other’s arms.

When Zayn and Gigi confirmed their split on Twitter, the two had nothing but good things to say about each other and the model even hinted a possible reunion. Hadid said that she’s forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that she shared with Malik. She wished him the best and claimed to continue supporting him as a friend. The Los Angeles-born model also said that all she can do for now is to wait and see how this all plays out.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

While Gigi sounded hopeful, Zayn appeared devastated over their split. He captioned one of his photos on Instagram: “When Life throws you lemons, catch em so they don’t hit you in the f*****g face.” Fans have been wondering what the reason was for their sudden breakup. An insider told The Sun that Malik and Hadid had grown apart having been dating for more than two years. Their hectic schedule allegedly added pressure to their relationship.

According to their sources, the Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid split is a mutual decision. The former couple still has a lot of respect for each other and have not ruled out a possible reunion in the future. Since the two are still quite young to think of marriage, there is still hope for a wedding happening soon once they’ve accomplished their career goals.