Josh Duggar Files Another Lawsuit Against His City And County For Making His Sex Crimes Public

The reality TV star was discovered to have molested five young women as a minor and the sealed records were made public in 2015.

Josh Duggar, the oldest in the famous Duggar family consisting of 19 children, is once again suing the city of Springdale and Washington County for releasing records relating to sex crimes that occurred when he and his sisters were juveniles.

In 2015, it was discovered that Josh Duggar had molested five young women when he was under the age of 18, four of whom were his own minor sisters. The disgraced reality TV star, who was also caught on the website to facilitate cheating, Ashley Madison, in 2015, is essentially repeating a suit that was thrown out last October.

It is stated that in 2006, police investigated a tip-0ff that Josh Duggar had been involved in sexually attacking young girls in 2002 and 2003. He was never charged for the crime, but was sent away to a “rehab” that was highly criticized for not being a “real” institution with certified psychologists and therapists.

Within the suit, Josh Duggar is seeking $75,000 in damages, saying that not only was his right to due process violated, but that his privacy was also breeched. Arkansas Online states that Josh Duggar had an expectation that the records would be destroyed on his 21st birthday, but instead, were later released. He says this has caused him harm and a severe loss of income.

In 2015, when Josh’s crimes were discovered, TLC pulled the family’s show, 19 Kids and Counting, from the air when advertisers decided they would no longer monetarily support the series. However, later that year, TLC announced it would create a spin-off entitled Counting On, which would focus on the older, married or courting Duggars. Josh, however, would not be a part of it.

Josh Duggar has also faced financial woes due to the fact that he was sued for using a fake profile photo to meet women on OKCupid and Ashley Madison. The man whose photo he used sued Josh, but the case was thrown out after the court ruled that it had no jurisdiction over Arkansas since the suit was filed in California.

Four of his sisters, who were his victims, have also attempted to sue In Touch Weekly for releasing the records of their molestation. Although the women were never named, which the publication relies on for their protection in the suit, they claim it is obvious who they were due to their ages at the time. Because of their family’s prominent status, it is, therefore, easy for the public to deduce each victim’s statement.

In Touch Weekly, however, states that had a First Amendment right to publish the information under the Freedom of Information Act.

Josh Duggar at one point joined his sisters’ suit, but was then kicked out without explanation.

Fan reactions, thus far, have been very mixed on the issue. Some have stated openly that they miss Josh and Anna on the show and that because Josh is a Christian, he is forgiven by Jesus. Therefore, they say, he should be welcomed back with open arms. Others, however, believe he should remain permanently out of the spotlight for both his infidelity and molestation.