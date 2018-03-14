NFL Rumors 2018: Earl Thomas Trade Would Help Dallas Cowboys End NFC Title Game Drought, ‘NBC 5 FDW’ Reports

Jean-Jacques Taylor of 'NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth' believes trading for Earl Thomas will help snap a 22-year NFC Championship game drought for the Dallas Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys have yet to make a move this offseason, but they are expected to be active on the trade front when the free agency dust settles. The Cowboys were linked to several free agents, but most of the top players available on market have already secured new deals.

If the Cowboys want to shore up their roster for next season, they might look to sign free agents who will be available late in the offseason, or strike trades in the coming weeks. According to Jean-Jacques Taylor of NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, the Cowboys should strongly consider trading for Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas.

The Seahawks are entering a new territory after moving on from their resident superstars like Michael Bennett and Richard Sherman. They are mum about their plans on Thomas, but one NFL general manager told Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports that they are expecting Seattle to trade the veteran safety in the coming days.

If the Seahawks are really planning to move Thomas, Taylor said that the Cowboys should move fast and negotiate with Seattle. He said that acquiring the 28-year-old makes a lot of sense for Dallas because it will likely help them end their 22-year NFC Championship game drought.

Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

Taylor said that the eight-year veteran is still the best free safety in the league, a decent playmaker, and could bring a lot of positives to the locker room. He is convinced that trading for Thomas would solve the defensive issues of the Cowboys because it would “give coordinator Rod Marinelli’s defense playmakers on all three levels” next season. Thomas is also familiar with Cowboys defensive backs coach Kris Richard, who was with Seattle from 2010-2017.

It also worth noting that Thomas has already expressed interest in playing for the Cowboys. Following a Cowboys-Seahawks game in December, Thomas asked Dallas coach Jason Garrett to nab him from the Seahawks if they get the chance to do so. The Cowboys now have that chance, but it remains to be seen whether or not they will look to pull the trigger.

Jerry Jones said he did not talk to Earl Thomas when he walked into the #DallasCowboys lockerroom, hoping to be signed by the team he grew up rooting for. pic.twitter.com/L5cdMSHOjO — Edward Egros (@EdwardEgrosFox4) December 25, 2017

If the Cowboys eventually decide to push for a Thomas trade, they will likely need to give up a lot. According to Chris Roling of Bleacher Report, the Seahawks are looking for the best offer a team can produce, which means Thomas will not come cheap this offseason.

Thomas might eventually become a one-year rental as well because he will be entering the final season of his four-year, $40 million contract, per Spotrac. Giving up future assets will be too risky for teams like the Cowboys, but Taylor is still convinced that Dallas should take a gamble on Thomas.