Kate Middleton Pregnancy: Duchess Not To Have Home Birth, St. Mary’s Once More, Says ‘Vanity Fair’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are getting set to welcome their third little royal next month and as the due date approaches, speculation revolves around whether or not the ongoing home birth rumors have any truth to them.

Since September, rumors have swirled that, despite Kate birthing their two older children at St. Mary’s Hospital, she and Prince William are opting to bring the third child into the world at their home in Kensington Palace. As Town & Country reminds, these rumors were first circulated by the Daily Mail last fall and reasons behind Middleton’s decision to have a supposed home birth involved the desire the duchess has to avoid the immediate spotlight when exiting the hospital.

“The British tabloid speculated that a birth in Kensington Palace would give Kate a bit more privacy in her first days postpartum. She wouldn’t have to greet the press outside the hospital immediately following delivery; instead, she could take a beat with her newborn before rushing into hair and makeup to face the hoards to reporters, cameras, and well-meaning well-wishers.”

A home birth would give Middleton privacy for a time before she and her family decide to introduce the world to their third child. Additionally, it was being circulated that Kate was not keen on taking over the maternity ward at the hospital again, as it disrupts day-t0-day goings on at the medical facility.

However, it is now being reported that Kate will indeed give birth to the latest mini-royal at the same hospital she welcomed Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Vanity Fair shares words of a source who relayed the said details about the royal baby’s birth.

“She has decided that she will be having the baby at the Lindo Wing. The room is all booked, the team are ready and everyone is just waiting for the baby to come. They have had two very positive experiences at the Lindo Wing so it’s the number one choice. She knows the team and she feels like she’s in very safe hands.”

It seems only natural that Kate and William would opt to follow their previous birthing plan after both of their children were born at St. Mary’s, in addition to Prince William and his brother, Prince Harry. Yet, the case for the home birth and words of previous sources certainly make it seem that Duchess Kate could be switching things up.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are set to welcome their third child in April, and the new royal family member will immediately hold the fifth spot in line for the throne, ahead of his/her uncle, Prince Harry, who has, over the years, swiftly dropped from third place behind his father and brother, due to the birth of his niece and nephew.