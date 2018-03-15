Parents Allegedly Committed Incest With Their Kids For Years, ‘Best Way To Build A Family Bond,’ They Said

A couple charged on multiple counts of incest, allegedly told their three kids it was better to have sex with family than strangers.

An Indiana couple has been charged with multiple counts of incest after purportedly having sex with their children for years. According to Kron 4, Keylin Johnson, 52, and Sheila Johnson, 44 were arrested after the woman’s 19-year-old son confided in a friend about the alleged abuse. The concerned friend had notified police, who queried the young man and his 17-year-old sister about what purportedly happened.

The 19-year-old and his sister who were no longer in the family home told investigators that the sexual abuse started when Keylin Johnson became part of the family in 2012. Court documents made available to Journal Review revealed that the alleged abuse stemmed on for five years even when the family moved house four times.

The siblings told investigators they were concerned about their 13-year-old sister who was still living in the family home. Police moved swiftly and removed the youngest child the following day and seized computers as well as cell phones from the Johnson residence.

The 13-year-old girl corroborated the story of her elder siblings, stating that her parents made her do atrocious things. She also revealed that an aunt was also privy to the incestuous situation at the house, adding that her parents often had sex in front of their children.

During a series of interviews with investigators, Sheila Johnson confessed to multiple acts of incest and abuse. The 44-year-old also admitted to taking part in mother-son sex scenarios. Keylin, who told police he had an adult video addiction, was found with explicit pictures of his 13-year-old stepdaughter on his phone.

According to the court affidavit also seen by WISHTV, Keylin allegedly told his 19-year-old step-son that having sex with his parents was a great way to improve foster family ties.

“Incest is a normal way to live and the best way to build a family bond is to have sex with your parents, particularly your mother.”

According to the documents, the despicable dad also said sex with family members was safer.

“He the father also advised it was safer to have sex with people in your own family, rather than strangers.”

Sheila Johnson faces 17 charges of incest, molestation, and having sexual relations with the family dog. Keylin Johnson has 18 charges stacked up against him including: possession of child pornography as well as multiple counts of incest and child molestation. Sheila Johnson is penciled for a July 31 trial while Keylin Johnson’s trial is set for August 14.

The Johnsons are not the first case of a perverted relationship between blood relatives. Steven Padl got his daughter, Katie Padl, pregnant. The father of two children had given her up for adoption, but started a sexual relationship with her after she tracked him down. Padl, 42, and Katie, 20, were planning on getting married when they were arrested by police, the Cosmopolitan is reporting.

The Daily Mail is reporting of a twisted incestuous cult of 38 family members who professed love for another on social media. The matriarch of the family who described herself as a “fun mum” posted a family photo with the phrase, “love makes a family,” on Facebook. Police say the 38 family members are a product of four generations of incestuous activity.

Justin Bunn, 39, and his daughter Taylor Bunn, 19 were arrested by police after a neighbor caught them having sex in the backyard. Arrest reports seen by the Miami Herald stated that the father called it an “isolated incident.”