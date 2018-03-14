‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Liz Leaning Towards Drew, Kim Counsels Julian About His Feelings

It's all about feelings this week in 'General Hospital.'

General Hospital spoilers tease that it’s bound to be an exciting week which seems to be all about feelings. Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) confession to Jason (Steve Burton) will continue to haunt her, but that’s not all. Liz (Rebecca Herbst) who hears about it will think it’s unfair to Drew (Billy Miller).

Soap Hub hints that the recent issue behind Franco’s concealment of the truth about his past with Drew will push Liz closer to the man whom she thought was the one who left her at the altar. In other General Hospital spoilers, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) will deal with the mess in Charlie’s Pub while Kim (Tamara Braun) forces Julian (William DeVry) to face his feelings.

Liz And Drew: A Potential Couple

Given the recent turn of events in General Hospital, it looks like the soap is setting up a love story between Liz and Drew. Drew just got married to Sam, but his wife is confused about her feelings. In fact, after the earthquake, she told Jason about her genuine feelings and how she will always love her.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that this little confession will continue to haunt Sam, and it might also change Liz’s mind. After all, she decided to call it quits with Franco after she learned about the little secret he has been keeping his past with Drew.

Julexis Love Affair

The mess at the pub between Finn and Julian is one clue that the Julexis love team is far from over. Finn knows Julian hates him for staying close to Alexis, as the guy is apparently not over his former flame. General Hospital spoilers reveal that the altercation between the two ends up in Finn getting arrested by the new Port Charles Detective, Chase (Josh Swickard), who also happens to be his brother.

Alexis tries to sort things out to make sure Finn doesn’t get in trouble because of the whole affair. She will also think Julian picked a fight with Finn because he is not over her yet.

Finn and Alexis will not be the only ones who notice how terrible Julian is at lying. General Hospital spoilers suggest that Kim will try to talk sense to the guy and tell him he is still harboring feelings for Alexis.

In other General Hospital spoilers, Nina is not happy with how close Peter is to Maxie, and she says as much to Valentin. So, her husband will try to find out what is going on and what Peter is up to.