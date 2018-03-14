Fearless Man Uses Sledgehammer To Stop Driver ‘High On Drugs’ From Fleeing Hit-And-Run Crash [Video]

The footage shows a man smashing an SUV with a sledgehammer after it tried to escape a multi-car wreck, according to 'CBS Miami'.

A hit-and-run suspect believed to be high on drugs was left with a wrecked car after bystanders tried to stop him from fleeing.

The incident, which was caught on camera, shows the shocking moment when one of the bystanders got a sledgehammer from his car and started smashing the suspect’s SUV as he was trying to escape the scene of a multi-car wreck.

The reckless driver, identified as 25-year-old Maxwell Oleg Lagutenko of Aventura, reportedly attempted to escape the crash scene with his badly damaged silver Nissan Infiniti SUV.

As seen in the footage obtained by the Miami Herald, Lagutenko reversed the car out of the scene of the accident, driving into oncoming traffic. His vehicle appeared to have taken a major hit as part of its fender hung off the side.

Other drivers can be seen trying to block the fleeing car, with two people shouting and banging on the window. However, Lagutenko showed no sign of stopping and continued driving his car away from the scene.

The reckless driver managed to make a turn to Northeast 36th street, where another SUV blocked the lane. Bystanders tried to pry open the car once again and even took pictures of the car’s license plate.

Hit-and-run driver tried to get away — then a man took out a sledge hammer, video shows https://t.co/DtR3eyTVk3 pic.twitter.com/5bSz35oC7W — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) March 12, 2018

Despite all that, Lagutenko still insisted on driving away. That was the time when a man waiting in a white van took out a sledgehammer from his vehicle and started bashing the windows of the fleeing car.

The fearless man started hitting the driver’s side before working his way around the entire vehicle, shattering the glass windows.

The clip ends with Lagutenko forcing his way through the group and driving off away from the scene.

A brave man uses a sledgehammer to stop a “high” driver from escaping a hit and run crash. Ocskay Bence / Shutterstock

According to CBS Miami, police officers tried to pull the car over because Lagutenko was driving recklessly. However, the suspect would not stop his car, leaving the cops to back off because of the Miami PD’s no-chase policy for non-violent crimes.

Lagutenko was later taken into custody, at which point authorities claimed he seemed to be “high on narcotics.”

He is currently facing multiple charges, including reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and fleeing or eluding police. His bail is set at $6,000. Fortunately, no one was injured in the multi-car wreck.