The MCU actor may have hinted on Thanos launching a terrifying attack even before he arrives on Earth.

The Hulk might have been labeled as “The Strongest Avenger” in Thor: Ragnarok but Mark Ruffalo is well aware that his character will encounter a truly formidable opponent in Avengers: Infinity War. After all, Thanos is set to do whatever it takes to get his hands on all six Infinity Stones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it sounds like Bruce Banner will be one of the first superheroes who will discover just how bloodthirsty the Mad Titan can get this April.

Mark Ruffalo undoubtedly means well but the actor has also shared some major spoilers with his fans. The Infinitely Polar Bear star had previously live-streamed the first 10 minutes of Thor: Ragnarok by accident. Interestingly, Ruffalo may have revealed to Gizmodo the fate of the Asgardians he helped save in the Taika Waititi film. Will Thanos actually launch an attack on Thor’s ship in an effort to take the Tesseract from Loki in Avengers: Infinity War?

The report covers a behind-the-scenes look at a major scene in Avengers: Infinity War. The sequence features several main characters converging in Wakanda in order to save Vision. However, a quick chat with Mark Ruffalo reveals that Bruce Banner is the one who knows a lot of things about Thanos because he has encountered the Mad Titan in the Asgardian ship early on in the film.

“[Banner] comes in screaming bloody murder. He’s seen what damage [Thanos] can cause and how powerful he is.”

Mark Ruffalo’s statement possibly confirmed speculations about the first post-credit scene in Thor: Ragnarok where a huge ship looms over their vessel. Some believe that the ship belongs to Thanos, who is tracking down the Infinity Stones. The Mad Titan may have sensed that Loki has the Tesseract, which houses the Space Stone.

Loki might hand Thanos the Tesseract (Space Stone) in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. Marvel

Thanos’ attack on the Asgardians has also been teased in the Avengers: Infinity War trailer. There is a scene showing Loki stepping over the bodies of his fallen companions before holding out the Tesseract. It is possible that the Mad Titan had ordered the God of Mischief to give him the Space Stone and decided to massacre the Asgardians when Loki refused. This would explain why Tom Hiddleston’s character appears devastated and terrified in the sequence.

Will Thanos kill all the surviving Asgardians to force Loki to hand over the Tesseract? Find out when Avengers: Infinity War premieres on April 27.