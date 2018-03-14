‘Engagement Ring’ Finger Piercing Is Becoming The Latest Millennial Trend

The painful and potentially dangerous body modification may lead to severe infections and other complications.

Over the years, people have come up with a lot of ways to modify their own bodies in order to stand out and to express themselves. However, a relatively old body modification procedure is apparently now gaining popularity amongst the youth. The procedure involves actually attaching a piece of diamond or other precious stones onto the ring finger. The new trend may be the most dangerous one yet as it may lead to severe infections and other complications. According to a report from Fox News, the trend is apparently growing in popularity with millennials who want to replace traditional engagement rings with a more permanent solution.

The procedure of attaching a piece of diamond onto the skin of the ring finger is relatively simple, but piercers do admit that it may be very painful for first-timers. Tobias Vallone, a piercer at Pure Body Arts in New York, reveals that the procedure is indeed painful and that the full healing process may actually take several months. People who will be getting their fingers pierced may also experience “leaking” around the pierced area for several weeks. Despite those facts, piercers are assuring people that most of the things they will be going through throughout the healing process are normal and that the procedure itself doesn’t really involve anything too invasive.

According to a report from Refinery 29, the procedure apparently involves using a dermal anchor, similar to ones used on other body piercings. Piercers initially remove a circle of skin in the middle of the finger using a dermal punch. They then use forceps to force a dermal anchor into the hole, which is then used to hold a diamond or other precious stones.

Those who are planning to ditch the traditional diamond ring may need to proceed with caution as the procedure does come with its own set of risks. According to experts, micro-dermal piercings are mostly safe, but only if done by professionals. Severe complications can happen if the process isn’t done correctly. There is also the possibility that the dermal anchor may be rejected by the body and it may become severely infected. It also has to be noted that the particular placement of the modification actually poses the highest risk when compared to other piercings. Simply reaching into pockets, putting on gloves, or other activities may lead to people accidentally tearing out the anchor. For people who think that there is too much risk involved, a ring finger tattoo may be a better option.