Astronaut Scott Kelly, Neil DeGrasse Tyson React To Stephen Hawking’s Death

After the news of Stephen Hawking’s death went public, well-known personalities from different fields took to social media to express their grief. Retired astronaut Scott Kelly, who made headlines recently due to NASA’s twins study, and Startalk host Neil deGrasse Tyson are just some of the people who sent out their condolences on social media.

As reported by Hollywood Life, Stephen Hawking’s death is a great loss to the scientific community. Several people reacted to his death including notable figures in the field of science.

Death Of A Genius

At the age of 76, Hawking passed away at his home in Cambridge, England. On March 14, his three children released a statement confirming their father’s death.

Just a few weeks back, Hawking joined Neil deGrasse Tyson in Startalk to explain the happenings before the Big Bang. The astrophysicist who hosts the show posted a message on Twitter saying that Professor Hawking’s death will leave a vacuum.

“His passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake. But it’s not empty. Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure. Stephen Hawking, RIP 1942-2018.”

Aside from DeGrasse Tyson, retired astronaut Scott Kelly also expressed his condolences.

Stephen Hawking’s Illness

Hawking who was diagnosed with ALS at the age of 21, lived way longer than he should have. In fact, even medical experts were baffled that his life lasted for more than five years after his diagnosis.

Over time, Hawking’s body became paralyzed, and he had to be in a wheelchair. However, his mind remained sharper, and he communicated with the people around him using a cheek attachment capable of reading his thoughts.

March 14: – Stephen Hawking dies

– World Pi Day ????

March 14: – Stephen Hawking dies
– World Pi Day
– Albert Einstein's birthday

Hawking received awards from various scientific bodies. His book A Brief History of Time: From the Big Bang to Black Holes sold millions of copies, and it set the background for the most dominant theories about the formation of the universe. Aside from his achievements in the scientific community, Hawking is also a pop icon.

Years before Stephen Hawking’s death, he made a special appearance on The Big Bang Theory and The Simpsons. He also joked about wanting to be in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians to be a true icon of popular culture.