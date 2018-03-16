Angelina Jolie's fourth marriage is not happening anytime soon.

When it comes to Tomb Raider Angelina Jolie and her personal life, there have been rumors ever since she announced her decision to end her two-year-long marriage with Brad Pitt. Over the past few months, several things have been said about Jolie’s personal life and her name has been linked with several celebrated stars. Most recent news claimed that Jolie is reportedly planning to get married for the fourth time. However, while there may be plenty of news about Jolie’s philanthropic works and her upcoming projects, this news of her getting married is fake news.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie broke the news of ending their marriage in September 2016. Ever since then, a lot has been published about the private lives of Jolie and Pitt. Life & Style recently claimed that after Pitt, Jolie is ready for “husband number four.” Jolie’s made-up husband is a mystery man from Britain. However, Gossip Cop debunked the Life & Style’s claims.

Life & Style’s most recent cover story talked about Jolie’s fourth marriage. An alleged source told the magazine that the Maleficent movie star is “so in love” that she was the one who proposed to this new wealthy British philanthropist. The now-debunked “source” went on to suggest that the mother of six children is pushing to finalize her divorce from Brad Pitt so that she can tie the knot with her alleged fiancé.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Saara Chaudry attend the Premiere Of “The Breadwinner.” Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

“Her goal is to ultimately settle in London with him and the kids. She’s sure husband No. 4 will be her final husband.”

The source also alleged that Jolie’s six children will be involved in the marriage but Brad Pitt won’t be making the final invitation list.

Not only this, Brad has reportedly revealed to his close friends that he is happy for Angelina Jolie and wishes nothing but the best for her future.

“Brad’s told pals that Angie deserves happiness even if it’s not with him. He’s just thrilled about her getting ready to sign off on the divorce so that he can get on with his life as well,” added the debunked insider.

After inquiring, Gossip Cop debunked the claims and reported that Life & Style’s source did not even provide the name of Angelina Jolie’s said-husband hence, the reports are nothing but false reporting.

Apparently, this is not for the first time rumors have swirled around the private lives of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Most recently, it was reported by several online news portals that after parting ways with Jolie, Pitt had reportedly vowed to stay celibate for a year. However, Gossip Cop debunked the claims as reported by Inquisitr, and after confirming from the star’s representatives, Gossip Cop stated that the report of Brad staying celibate is a “fabricated news.”