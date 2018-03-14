Cheryl Burke Shares She Is Taking A Social Media Break Due To Personal Issues

Cheryl Burke of Dancing With the Stars is taking a break from social networks. E! Online revealed that Cheryl went to her Twitter and Instagram to explain that fans won’t be hearing from her much.

Cheryl Burke didn’t share the exact details, but she did say that she is taking a break due to ongoing personal issues. An advice towards the end of her post, urging fans to tell the people close to them that they love them, seemingly provide some clues behind the reason for her planned social media hiatus.

A post shared by Cheryl Burke (@cherylburke) on Mar 13, 2018 at 7:35pm PDT

Immediately after the post, fans began pouring in to offer their love and support for Cheryl. She isn’t the first celebrity to take a break from social media, a place that oftentimes prove to be toxic for famous people like her.

Before announcing her social media break, everything seemed to be going great for the dancer and model. She had a great time on the last season of Dancing With the Stars and the fans are hopeful that she will return again. She is also back with her ex-boyfriend Matthew Lawrence and are happier than ever. In fact, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if news about an upcoming wedding came out for them. Hopefully, they are still doing just fine and her announcement doesn’t have anything to do with him.

The fans are hopeful that it won’t take Cheryl Burke too long to come back to her social networks. Everyone would love to see her back again, but fans seem to be understanding of her request for more private time for herself.

For now, the fans are just going to have to wait and see what is going on with Cheryl Burke. She just doesn’t seem ready to reveal the details to them and she may never be ready to share it.