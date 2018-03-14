Cheryl Burke Shares She Is Taking Social Media Break Due To Personal Issues

Cheryl Burke of Dancing With the Stars is speaking out and it turns out that she is going to be taking a break from social networks. The thing is she isn’t sharing all of the details about why she is doing this just yet. E! Online revealed that Cheryl went to her Twitter and Instagram to explain that fans won’t be hearing from her much.

Cheryl Burke didn’t share the exact details, but she did say that she is taking a break due to personal issues that are going on right now. She did say that everyone needs to remember to tell people how important they are to you every single day. It sounds like she may be dealing with the loss of someone, but Cheryl isn’t saying exactly. It could be anything with as little as she revealed so far.

Right away, the fans started going crazy on her post and wishing Cheryl the best. It does sound like she is dealing with a hard time right now. A lot of famous people have taken breaks like this in the past and sometimes it just needed.

Things seem to be going really well for Cheryl Burke right now other than whatever she is taking a break from social networks because of. She had a great time on the last season of Dancing With the Stars and the fans are hopeful that she will return again. She is also back with her ex-boyfriend Matthew Lawrence. These two really sound like they are doing great and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if news about an upcoming wedding came out for them. Hopefully, they are still doing just fine and it doesn’t have anything to do with him.

The fans are hopeful that it won’t take Cheryl Burke too long to come back to her social networks. Everyone would love to see her back again, but if she needs time off the fans seem to understand that about her.

For now, the fans are just going to have to wait and see what is going on with Cheryl Burke. She just doesn’t seem ready to reveal the details to them and she may never be ready to share it.