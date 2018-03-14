‘The View’s’ Joy Behar Finally Apologizes For Anti-Christian Remarks After A Month Of Public Outcry

The host's remarks were called "slander" and "anti-Christian bigotry."

On February 13, Joy Behar, one of the co-hosts of The View, set off a firestorm when she made a derogatory remark about Vice President’s Mike Pence’s Christian faith. The outspoken liberal said that when Jesus talks to you, it’s called mental illness. “It’s one thing to talk to Jesus. It’s another thing when Jesus talks to you. That’s called mental illness, if I’m not correct, hearing voices.” She added fuel to the fire when she asked another question. “My question is, can he talk to Mary Magdalene without his wife in the room?” Thousands of Americans and the Media Research Center took offense to her comment and began a crusade, contacting the advertisers that sponsor The View to no avail. It wasn’t until Vice President Pence appeared on Fox News‘ Hannity and called upon Behar to issue a public apology to tens of millions of Christians who were offended by her remarks. Behar finally addressed the viewers and offered a 12-second apology on the Tuesday, March 13, edition of The View.

“I think Vice President Pence is right. I was raised to respect everyone’s religious faith and I fell short of that. I sincerely apologize for what I said.”

The phone call between Behar and Vice President Pence had been kept private until a shareholder asked Disney‘s CEO, Bob Iger, if he agreed with Behar’s assessment of Christians. Iger then revealed that Behar had apologized to Vice President Pence directly which Iger thought was appropriate.

After learning of the apology to the Vice President, Media Research Center’s President, Brent Bozell issued a statement that it was “not nearly enough” and promised the campaign against The View’s advertisers would continue. After Bozell became aware of Behar’s public apology, Bozell came forward with another statement, saying the MRC’s campaign against The View and Joy Behar had concluded. He went on to add that Behar’s apology was appropriate and added, “One wishes she never said it, and one wishes she had apologized the moment she realized how many people she offended. But she did and it should be accepted.”

Andy Kropa / AP Images

Vice President Pence told Hannity that he “felt it was important” to “defend the faith of tens of millions of Americans against that kind of slander.” He said Behar called him and was sincere when she apologized and that his faith taught him grace, to forgive.”