WWE News: John Cena & Nikki Bella To Compete Again In Tag Match For MSG Event

The real life couple will team up once again for another match this week as part of a card in New York.

Nearly a year after the duo competed at WWE’s WrestleMania as a tag team, John Cena and Nikki Bella will team up again for a match this coming week. The WWE power couple is booked to appear as part of a huge lineup for this Friday’s event in New York City. Other superstars set to appear will include WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, in a Triple Threat title defense against two familiar opponents. Roman Reigns will also be there, despite a recent suspension. Here are the latest details on the upcoming WWE match card for MSG.

According to PW Insider, the WWE will host a live house show event at Madison Square Garden on this Friday, March 16th in New York City. A lineup of the anticipated matches was released ahead of the show and it looks to be an interesting card full of superstars preparing for WrestleMania. So far just six matches are listed but they feature some of the biggest stars in the company. The current WWE Raw tag team champions The Bar will be in a Triple Threat match against New Day and Titus Worldwide. Also, “The Boss” Sasha Banks will challenge WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss for her title.

Future WrestleMania 34 opponents Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE Champion AJ Styles will team up against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. There’s also a scheduled WWE Universal Championship match or Brock Lesnar. He’ll defend the title against Kane and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat bout. An eight-man tag team match will see Matt Hardy, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor team up against Bray Wyatt, The Miz, Curtis Axel, and Bo Dallas.

Perhaps the most intriguing matchup will feature a mixed match tag team bout. John Cena and future wife Nikki Bella are set to team up once again. This time around they’ll challenge the team of Elias and Bayley. Cena has fought with Elias before, although Nikki really hasn’t grappled with Bayley yet. Could this be some sort of preparation for Nikki to return to the main roster? The former longest-reigning WWE Divas Champion appeared in the women’s Royal Rumble match and survived until the end, only to be eliminated by Asuka.

Meanwhile, John Cena has recently called out The Undertaker for a match at WrestleMania 34 but has yet to receive an answer. That’s not likely to happen during the Madison Square Garden event, but at least Cena can keep himself prepared for a match.

WWE fans can get more information about the upcoming show at MSG via the official website.