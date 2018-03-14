Watch India Vs. Bangladesh Cricket Live Stream: Nidahas Trophy Tri-Series 5th T20I, Start Time, Preview, Teams

India can seal spot in three-nation series final with second victory over Bangladesh, while Tigers must win final two matches to have chance at trophy game

India can seal a spot in the final match of the Nidahas Trophy T20 International cricket tri-series with a win over Bangladesh on Wednesday, in a showdown that will live stream from Sri Lanka, the country hosting the three-nation subcontinental tournament in the fast-paced shortest form of the game.

But underdog Bangladesh is coming off a stunning victory over Sri Lanka on Saturday, when veteran wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim led a rousing chase of a seemingly unbeatable 214, which as of the first innings was the highest T20 score ever posted at R. Premadasa Stadium. But thanks to a majestic 72 off of just 35 balls by Mushfiqur, as well as 47 from 29 and 43 from 19 by openers Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das, respectively, the Tigers set a new record in the second innings.

In fact, Bangladesh reached 215 with two balls remaining to score a morale-boosting five-wicket victory. The win broke a four-match losing streak in T20 international matches.

For information on how to live stream the India vs. Bangladesh match, see the streaming instructions at the bottom of this article. Despite forecasts of rain, the game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. India Standard Time at R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Wednesday, March 14. The start time will be the same in India, but in Bangladesh, the live stream will get underway at 7:30 p.m.

Cricket fans in the United States can catch the live stream of the Bangladesh vs. India T20I match starting at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 6:30 a.m. Pacific.

Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim. Eranga Jayawardena / AP Images

“We needed that win and the desire really drove everyone starting from the players, the support staff and team management,” Bangladesh T20 Captain Mahmudullah said following his team’s extraordinary win last week. “We believe in our ability. We have taken a step in the right direction. Now we want to move on with the positives towards the next match.”

A win for India gives the Men in Blue three wins out of their four matches, clinching a first-place finish in the group stage of the cricket tri-series, and with it, a guaranteed spot in the trophy match. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka both sit with a single win each. Bangladesh must win each of their final two matches, beating India on Wednesday and hosts Sri Lanka on Friday, to seal their own spot in the final.

Though India have highlighted many of the younger players on their squad in the Nidahas Trophy tournament, they remain the favorites to take home the top prize. But they remain concerned about their veteran opener Rohit Sharma, who has suffered easy dismissals in each of his team’s first three matches.

Here are the likely teams for the India vs. Bangladesh T20 match on Wednesday.

India: 1. Rohit Sharma (captain), 2. Shikhar Dhawan, 3. KL Rahul, 4. Suresh Raina, 5. Manish Pandey, 6. Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), 7. Vijay Shankar, 8. Washington Sundar, 9. Yuzvendra Chahal, 10. Shardul Thakur, 11. Jaydev Unadkat.

Bangladesh: 1. Tamim Iqbal, 2. Soumya Sarkar, 3. Liton Das, 4. Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), 5. Mahmudullah (captain), 6. Sabbir Rahman or Ariful Haque, 7. Mehidy Hasan, 8. Mustafizur Rahman, 9. Taskin Ahmed or Abu Jayed, 10. Rubel Hossain, 11. Nazmul Islam.

India’s Rohit Sharma has struggled with his form during the Nidahas Trophy series. Eranga Jayawardena / AP Images

A live stream of the Bangladesh vs. India Nidahas Trophy T20 international cricket match will be available exclusively in any country from the Indian streaming TV service YuppTV. A free YuppTV live stream of DSport, the India sports network that will carry the Bangladesh vs. India T20 cricket match is accessible at this link. Alternatively, YuppTV is offering streaming of the entire tournament for a fee of $9.99, available at this link.