Ivanka Trump Yearns For Individuality, Distance From Jared Kushner’s WH Image, ‘Washington Post’ Reports

First daughter doesn't want to be seen as a 'single unit' with her husband at the White House. 'Washington Post' report explains why she feels strongly about it.

Ivanka Trump yearns for individuality and wants the public to view her in a separate light from Jared Kushner’s White House image, according to a Washington Post in-depth report written by journalists Ashley Parker and Philip Rucker about the first daughter.

As the report highlights, President Donald Trump’s daughter and special assistant has “long desired individuality” in her work, and that even means being separate from her husband, who serves as the president’s senior adviser.

Ivanka and Jared have been dubbed “Javanka,” a nickname they despise. They view it as “disparaging” and think it originated in the early stages of the presidency by those trying to undermine them, such as former chief White House strategist Steve Bannon. The Post adds that Ivanka “resents that she and her husband are seen as a single unit.” The main reason has to do with their work portfolios being different.

Kushner was brought in as senior adviser tasked with forging peace relations with the Middle East, securing a good relationship with Mexico, and restructuring domestic prisons. Ivanka’s portfolio involved work to gain congressional votes and public support for the Republican tax plan that included expansion of the childhood tax credit. She has also advocated for paid family leave and science and technology education to name a few items on her agenda.

This portrait of Ivanka Trump comes from interviews with more than a dozen administration officials, lawmakers and outside confidants, many of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to offer a more candid assessment. https://t.co/z6azDAQO6K — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 11, 2018

Kushner has been under scrutiny by Special Counsel Robert Mueller over the possibility of Russian collusion before the 2016 election. Business transactions in his family’s real estate business and his work in the government has been of interest in the probe. White House Chief of Staff John Kelly recently downgraded Jared’s security clearance, which has been speculated as a “power play.” It’s unknown what Ivanka’s security status is.

The report delves more into what Ivanka Trump does in her work. For instance, she did her homework before meeting South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife before attending the Winter Olympics closing ceremonies. While the plane was flying over the Pacific, Ivanka studied hours worth of dossiers to prepare for the meeting. Ivanka told the Post that she doesn’t like to leave a lot up to “fate,” so she over-prepares at times.

