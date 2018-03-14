Tom Sandoval Reveals What Really Happened Between Stassi Schroeder And Ariana Madix’s Brother, Jeremy Madix

Tom Sandoval provided some background information on what happened between Stassi Schroeder and Ariana Madix's Brother, Jeremy Madix, at Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz's wedding.

What really happened between Ariana Madix’s brother, Jeremy Madix, and Stassi Schroeder at Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s wedding? According to Ariana’s boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, there’s more that happened between Jeremy and Stassi than what viewers saw in the flashback scene that was shown on Monday night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules. Tom revealed this information to defend Jeremy against Stassi’s accusation that he behaved inappropriately towards her at the wedding.

In a Vanderpump RulesAfter Show video interview posted on Bravo’s website on Monday night, Tom provided the background information on why Jeremy behaved the way that he did towards Stassi at the wedding. Tom believes that Jeremy was simply trying to lift Stassi’s spirits because she was feeling low about not being in a relationship.

“Stassi was basically off to the side moping because she didn’t have a date and like, seeing Tom and Katie get married, she always thought she would be like the first one to get married and Jeremy, he like went over to Stassi…I think he was like, ‘Let’s go dance,’ or something like, ‘Hey what’s wrong,’ like da da da and she was so rude to him. He was just like, kinda like, ‘You can just get over yourself. I’ve hooked up with hotter girls than you anyways,’ and it like, it pissed off Stassi. She sort of, you know, exaggerated everything and then told that to Billie, told that to Kristen, had everyone drink that Kool-Aid and it really, sort of, pissed me off.”

Ariana, during her own interview segment, claimed that Stassi never told Jeremy to stop his behavior. Ariana also pointed out that Stassi never complained about Jeremy’s behavior towards her until she found a good time to do so when the cameras were on.

“If you feel like someone’s talking to you, or flirting with you, and you don’t want that person to flirt with you, then why wouldn’t you tell that person? Nothing was ever said. You literally just held it in your back pocket and waited for a moment when you had a platform to tell the world.”

Yet Kristen Doute, sitting beside Katie during their interview segment, said that there was a good reason why she and Stassi said what they did of Jeremy.

“I don’t know Jeremy very well. There wasn’t necessarily a fact to back up what I was nervous about but I did notice things at your wedding last year and I had a lot of friends tell me that my feeling were validated, that Jeremy was hitting on everything with a vagina that walked past him.”

On the latest Vanderpump Rules episode that aired on Monday night, Billie Lee excitedly shared with Stassi Schroeder and Kristen that Jeremy Madix asked her out on a date. Kristen immediately piped up that the date should be in a public place. Stassi, citing Jeremy’s behavior towards her during Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s wedding in 2016, agreed that he was “a little creepy.” Footage from the wedding was then aired. The short footage showed Jeremy, who seemingly had a little too much to drink, grabbing and holding on to Stassi as another woman tells him to stop it. Jeremy yelled that he and Stassi were good and that he was done hitting on her.

Katie added to the fire when she said that some of her other bridesmaids had complained to her about Jeremy. Katie even called Jeremy a “predator.” Not surprisingly, when word got back to Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval about what was said of Jeremy, they defended Jeremy and lashed out at Stassi, Katie, and Kristen for potentially damaging his reputation. Tom even threatened Stassi, Katie, and Kristen that if they were going to spread lies about Jeremy, he was going to “tell the truth” about them.

Despite what Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Katie Maloney said of Jeremy, Billie ended up going ahead with the date with him. The two were shown having a good time together and in one touching moment, Jeremy told Billie that he didn’t care about her being transgender and that he found her beautiful.

So are Billie Lee and Jeremy Madix in a relationship now? During Monday night’s episode of Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live, which featured Tom Schwartz and Ariana Madix’s boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, as the main guests, Billie didn’t reveal what ended up happening between her and Jeremy romantically because she didn’t want to spoil the rest of the season. She did, however, insist that Jeremy’s a nice guy.