Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Confirm Breakup, Singer Unfollows Ex On IG, Follows Demi Lovato On Twitter

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik went public with their split, and the 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker is already sorting out who to follow and unfollow on social media.

Following rumors that they called it quits, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid took to Twitter to confirm their breakup. The celebrity couple just celebrated their second year anniversary last November, but it seems like their relationship was not able to keep up with their hectic schedules.

As reported by E! News, the couple was last spotted in January as the 25-year-old “Pillowtalk” singer left Hadid’s home. The couple first made headlines in November 2015 as they left the after-party for the American Music Awards. The two looked perfect for each other, and there were even rumors that they were already engaged.

The Sun first reported the breakup citing their work schedules as the main reason why Hadid and Malik decided to end their relationship.

“Sadly Zayn and Gigi have separated. They have crazy work schedules that would put pressure on any relationship.”

The source also revealed that the couple drifted apart gradually. Those who were following the relationship between the two even realized something was up when Zayn posted a photo on Instagram with a controversial caption.

“When life throws you lemons, catch em so they don’t hit you in the f–king face.”

Zayn Malik Confirms Breakup

As news of their split became mainstream, Malik confirmed the breakup on Twitter. The singer also apologized for not going public with the information first. He had nothing but sweet words for his supermodel ex-girlfriend.

Gigi Hadid Replies

Hadid also confirmed the breakup on social media. Like Zayn, Gigi had good things to say about the time she spent with her ex-boyfriend.

It’s worth noting that the couple took a short break after the Met Gala in 2016. However, they were back together during the summer and had been doing enviable things as a couple.

Zayn Interested In Someone Else?

Based on the statement the two stars issued, the breakup was amicable, and there seems to be no third party involved. Another thing E! News noted after the breakup was the fact that Zayn unfollowed his ex Gigi Hadid and her mom, Yolanda, on Instagram.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid shared a special relationship with Malik, and she always talked about how proud she is of his achievements. Yolanda even shared how happy her daughter is with her boyfriend.

Malik unfollowing members of the Hadid family on Instagram made headlines, but so did his decision to follow someone on Twitter. The singer just followed Demi Lovato on Twitter, and as Hollywood Life noted, fans are going crazy.

This was not a song I intended to put out, but due to unprofessionalism has been leaked by someone and my fans mean more to me than a stupid leak, so here it is free for you to enjoy, before my music drops https://t.co/M7NZnlGBw7 🙂 love z pic.twitter.com/ggYMqaKlC9 — zayn (@zaynmalik) March 11, 2018

While Demi Lovato’s involvement in the breakup between Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid is intriguing, it’s worth noting that the singer will release a new album soon and Lovato could be featured in one of the tracks.