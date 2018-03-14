Update On What WWE Is Planning For Braun Strowman And The Bar At ‘WrestleMania 34’

Braun Strowman earned a shot at The Bar's Raw Tag Team Championships at 'WrestleMania 34' after winning a Battle Royal on 'Monday Night Raw.'

Braun Strowman is one of the most popular WWE superstars today and it was quite a shock for many fans that there are no concrete plans for him at WrestleMania 34, which is the biggest show of the year. Some fans want him in the WWE Universal Title Match in the main event while others would like to see him go after the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

As recapped by WWE.com, the WWE finally unleashed their plans for Strowman in this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Strowman was determined to make it to WrestleMania 34 and he was willing to do anything. Fast forward to the main event Battle Royal to determine the No. 1 contenders for the Raw Tag Team Titles, Strowman entered the match to the surprise of many.

The “Monster Among Men” let the entire Raw Tag Team Division that they were not to get his hands. Strowman destroyed the competition as he won the Battle Royal to become the No. 1 contenders for the Raw Tag Team Championships currently held by The Bar. While Strowman celebrates his huge victory, Sheamus and Cesaro were in disbelief while also leaving a lot of questions unanswered. Will Strowman find a tag team partner or will he challenge the titles as a solo act?

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Wrestling Inc.), the WWE had several plans for Braun Strowman including being the backup plan just in case Roman Reigns gets in more trouble in the steroid ring scandal. There were also plans for him to face The Miz at WrestleMania 34 but it was also scrapped.

Meltzer noted that the WWE is now confident that Reigns will not be affected by the steroid scandal so Strowman gets his WrestleMania 34 feud. With everything up in the air before Monday, one of the plans was a program for Strowman, Sheamus, and Cesaro that would not involv the titles. However, plans changed again and Strowman has a chance to win his first ever championship in the WWE.

The report also mentioned that Vince McMahon has already decided if Strowman will head into the match as solo act or if he is going to find a tag team partner. Some of the rumored WWE superstars who might be Strowman’s partner include Elias, Bray Wyatt, and Neville.

Sheamus and Cesaro look on after Braun Strowman became the No. 1 contender for their Raw Tag team Titles. WWE

It should be noted that the plans for Braun Strowman moving forward are still speculative. The WWE tends to change their plans on a regular basis, especially with WrestleMania 34 less than a month away. Nevertheless, Strowman is now officially confirmed for WrestleMania 34 unlike John Cena, who is still finding ways to get into the event.