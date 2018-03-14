‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald’ Trailer Teases Young Albus Dumbledore

Young Albus Dumbledore is played by Jude Law in the film.

The first full-length trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hit Warner Bros’ official YouTube channel on Tuesday. The action-packed trailer teased a lot of magical creatures, wizards, and wands. Eddie Redmayne reprises his role as magical zoologist Newt Scamander, who happens to be a former student and now employee of Albus Dumbledore. Albus Dumbledore is played by Jude Law who according to The Verge is working with Newt Scamander to defeat the dark wizard Grindelwald. Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) is bent on conquering the world with pure blood wizards and it is up to Scamander to stop him, with the help of Dumbledore, of course.

The magical zoologist is tasked with the responsibility of foiling Grindelwald’s plans, and Dumbledore tells Newt he is the one to do it. “I can’t move against Grindelwald,” Dumbledore tells Scamander in the clip. “It has to be you.” The film is directed by David Yates who directed the last four Harry Potter movies and Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them. Jude Law’s involvement in the film excited Harry Potter fans but some are upset his sexuality is not explicitly stated in the film, according to Polygon.

Apart from Dumbledore’s sexuality, another area followers of the series will be interested in is his backstory. The great wizard and mentor of Harry Porter was reportedly once in love with the devious Grindelwald. According to Polygon, the two wizards got into a fight that resulted in the death of Dumbledore’s sister. They would eventually go their separate ways, with Dumbledore and Grindelwald choosing opposing paths, according to Polygon. The Fantastic Beasts sequel explores the villain’s hatred for muggles and his plan to destroy humans and the non-magical world.

The first #FantasticBeasts: Crimes of Grindelwald trailer takes us back to Hogwarts. https://t.co/0AA0F0TFEJ pic.twitter.com/FYFzqEjIeb — MTV (@MTV) March 13, 2018

The Fantastic Beasts series is a prequel to the Harry Potter series and it will also have five installments. The cast of the Fantastic Beasts sequel includes Katherine Waterston as Tina, Alison Sudol as Queenie, Dan Fogler as Jacob, Ezra Miller as Credence, and Zoë Kravitz as Leta Lestrange. The movie will focus on Scamander’s quest to capture Grindelwald, according to CBS News. Young Dumbledore and Scamander share some interesting moments in the 117-seconds clip. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will hit theatres in the U.S. on November 16, 2018.