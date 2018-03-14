Three-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Left Brain Dead By Babysitter

Hannah Weshe is on life support after being reportedly left brain dead by her babysitter, her loved ones told to say final goodbyes.

A three-year-old girl has been reportedly left brain dead by her babysitter. People is reporting that Hannah Weshe who is currently on life support is not expected to make it. Her loved ones have been told by doctors to bid their final goodbyes.

The babysitter, Lindsay Partin was arrested and charged with child endangerment and assault. However, the 35-year-old woman pleaded her innocence and posted a $30,000 bond. She is expected to make a court appearance this week.

The sad ordeal began last Thursday when Jason Weshe left his three-year-old daughter with babysitter and neighbor, Lindsay Partin. Shortly after Hannah’s father dropped her off, the 35-year-old woman placed a 911 call over an unresponsive child.

In the 13-minute phone call obtained by the Cincinnati Enquirer, Partin revealed that Hannah slumped suddenly after asking for a doughnut. The 35-year-old mentioned that Hannah had hit her head on the concrete floor just the day before and she thought she was fine.

When Jason learned of his daughter’s condition, he raced back to Partin’s residence and tried to revive his unconscious daughter. Paramedics who later arrived at the scene were also unsuccessful in their efforts to resuscitate the little girl. However, they identified bruises to her head and face.

When queried by police officers, Lindsay stuck to her story of the toddler hitting her head on the concrete floor. But she would later admit that Hannah hit her head on the concrete floor after she hit her. The 35-year-old woman also confessed to shaking the three-year-old girl violently.

#NEW: Family members say a Butler Co. woman they trusted to babysit a 3yo girl shook and punched her to the point she passed out. She’s now in ICU at Children’s Hospital. They say she is brain-dead. Lindsay Partin in jail. Charged child endangering and fel. assault. #wlwt @wlwt pic.twitter.com/xsdgYcfmUy — Dan Griffin WLWT (@DanGriffinWLWT) March 11, 2018

Sheriff Richard K. Jones revealed that cases where children bore the brunt of the crimes always took a toll on him.

“Cases like this rip your heart out. I don’t understand why or how anyone harms a child.”

On Monday, Jason Wesche told a judge that his daughter only had only a few more days to live. The charges against Lindsay Partin will be upgraded if she does not survive.

Lindsay Partin, 35, has been charged with felonious assault and child endangerment. https://t.co/6zJtXCMSQk — Epoch Times LA (@EpochTimesLA) March 13, 2018

This is not the first time that a babysitter would be accused of killing a child. A Fox News story detailed how an Oklahoma man threw a baby into a wall so hard he left a hole in it because the baby would not fall asleep. Dominican nanny, Yoselyn Ortega stabbed two children to death after accusing their mother of overworking her. A police officer speaking to New York Daily News said Ortega from a hospital bed complained about “having to do everything and take care of the kids.”