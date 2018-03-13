Alleged TLC Insider Talks To ‘Duggar Family News’ About The Claim That Derick Dillard Was Never Paid

Jill Duggar's husband claimed that he and his family were 'unpaid volunteers,' so an alleged TLC insider spoke about how realistic Derick's claims were.

Derick Dillard, husband to Jill Duggar and father of her two children, stated that he recently made the decision for his family to no longer appear on TLC’s Counting On. The former reality star not only took umbrage with what TLC puts on their network, but also recently made the claim that he and Jill Duggar were never paid for their time on the show. He also complained that TLC never paid the medical bills for his son’s birth, saying that if they made money off of him, they should have paid the bill. An insider, who is allegedly familiar with how TLC pays their talent, recently spoke to the Facebook fan page, Duggar Family News: Life Is Not All Pickles and Hairspray to discuss the validity of that statement.

According to the alleged insider, TLC would not have been able to pay for Israel’s birth complications, despite it being televised. This is because they have a clause that states that they are not liable for any medical expenses incurred.

The alleged insider also believes that it is possible that Derick Dillard never got paid for his appearances simply because of the contract he signed originally. The insider estimates that spouses are paid $2,000-$4,000 per episode for appearance fees, but believes that Jim Bob holds all of the money all of his children are paid from the shows in a trust in order to avoid taxes.

From the insider’s alleged knowledge on payments for reality TV shows, they believe that Jim Bob Duggar started a corporation that all of his children and their spouses are employed under. Therefore, all of the pay goes directly to him, and then into trusts for each of the children. They also believe that he may pay the children and their spouses living expenses instead of a salary so that the corporation can continue to keep its taxes as low as possible. As the head of corporation, assuming its an S Corp, he would also be given a financial reward for managing the money at the end of each fiscal year.

As far as Derick Dillard is concerned, the alleged insider believes that Derick signed an agreement with Jim Bob and decided he wanted to re-negotiate and have an actual contract with Discovery Channel/TLC. Because Derick may have signed a lengthy agreement with Jim Bob, it is possible TLC was not willing to issue a new contract until the old one was up, so he decided to quit filming and lash out.

The alleged insider does believe that the children and their spouses may not actually receive any money for their appearances, if this scenario is correct.