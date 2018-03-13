NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Danny Amendola To Join Dolphins, According To ‘Fox Sports’ Writer

The New England Patriots will reportedly lose one of Brady's favorite targets, says Peter Schrager.

The latest NFL rumors indicate that New England Patriots receiver Danny Amendola is leaving the team to sign with the Miami Dolphins. The speculation arrived as of Tuesday afternoon with a tweet suggesting that Amendola will sign the deal as soon as he is a free agent this coming Wednesday. Here are the latest details on the move by Amendola from one NFC East team to another and how it could help out Miami.

A tweet from Fox Sports’ and NFL Network’s Peter Schrager said that Amendola will sign a deal worth $12 million with a guarantee of $8.25 million and incentives. The contract with the Miami Dolphins will reportedly be a two-year deal once the official deal is completed. Amendola’s new deal makes good sense for the slot receiver who was earning just $1.7 million during his 2017 season with the New England Patriots.

It’s a free agency signing move that seemingly addresses the recent Dolphins trade. Last week, Miami dealt their star receiver Jarvis Landry to the Cleveland Browns. There’s been continuing speculation that Miami is going to address their quarterback situation as well. With the 2018 NFL Draft coming up next month, there had been NFL rumors suggesting a potential trade where the Dolphins could move up to draft one of the available quarterbacks, possibly in the top 10.

Danny Amendola on playing on Thursday night and preparing for the Dolphins: https://t.co/YqT1q2zn88 pic.twitter.com/h4o71zVDpo — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 29, 2015

It’s mentioned by NESN that Amendola showed tremendous value these past NFL Playoffs for his team. Besides quarterback Tom Brady, no player was more valuable offensively for New England. Amendola had 26 receptions, 348 yards, and two touchdowns during the Patriots’ run to the Super Bowl. Those touchdown catches came against the Jacksonville Jaguars, helping New England win the AFC Championship Game.

Danny Amendola first started in the league back in 2009, bouncing from offseason and practice squads for the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, before finally becoming a member of the then-St. Louis Rams. He racked up a career-high 85 receptions and 689 yards receiving in his sophomore season with the Rams.

Amendola was a free agency signing orchestrated by the Patriots exactly five years ago to the day as they were losing Wes Welker to the Denver Broncos. Now they’ll lose Amendola to the Miami Dolphins, a team that will gain some experience and insight from the two-time Super Bowl champion.

There are already some New England fans voicing their displeasure on social media over the fact that the Patriots won’t just match the offer that Miami is giving. However, Julian Edelman currently earns less than Amendola, who was considered a No. 3 or No. 4 receiver for the Patriots. They may address that need through another signing or the upcoming draft in April.