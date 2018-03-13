Stormy Daniels ’60 Minutes’ Interview Will Air, But Sunday Date Unclear, Says CBS News President David Rhodes

The '60 Minutes' interview with Stormy Daniels will indeed air, according to CBS News President David Rhodes.

Stormy Daniels has given an interview to 60 Minutes that viewers will get an opportunity to watch, according to CBS News President David Rhodes. As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, although Stormy has already recorded the 60 Minutes interview, it is not clear what date the interview will air on a Sunday evening. Rhodes would not provide a confirmation to the publication of the exact Sunday when Stephanie Clifford’s segment would air; Rhodes just told viewers they would have to watch all future episodes of 60 Minutes in order to not miss Stormy’s interview.

President Donald Trump has been advised by confidantes to not fight Stormy in speaking out about their alleged adulterous affair, so as not to appear guilty, as reported by the Inquisitr.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that Rhodes spoke in Jerusalem on Tuesday, March 13, at the INTV conference when he announced that Stormy’s 60 Minutes interview would indeed air on a forthcoming Sunday. Rhodes explained that “the only reason it hasn’t run is that there is still a lot of journalism left to do.” Rhodes did not blame the delay of Stormy’s 60 Minutes interview airing on President Trump.

Instead, Rhodes noted that 60 Minutes was still in the process of verifying documentation and additional things that Stormy gave the producers or show creators. While Rhodes noted he has not seen Stormy’s 60 Minutes interview, he did confirm that there hasn’t been an injunction ordering CBS to stop the airing of the interview that has been presented to him. Rhodes also stated that he wouldn’t know what an injunction would be based upon.

I don’t get why Trump’s so obsessed w/stopping Stormy from telling her story. Nothing she says will change the way his cult-members feel about him. Republicans will shrug at potential campaign violations. And rest of us already think he’s a dog.????????‍♀️ https://t.co/GzYNSpWPME — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) March 12, 2018

Regarding the content of Stormy’s 60 Minutes interview, which featured Anderson Cooper speaking with the popular adult film star, Rhodes would only say that he wasn’t sure if it would make a difference in the way Trump is viewed, in view of all the controversies swirling around him. The interview took place last week.

Whereas producers continue to verify facts for the 60 Minutes segment, the network has not been presented with any legal demands from Trump’s camp to block Stormy’s 60 Minutes interview, which could prompt a huge First Amendment fight.