Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid Allegedly Split, According To ‘Hollywood Life’

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have seemed like a great couple for the last two years. Now, Hollywood Life is sharing that these two have allegedly split. A source claims that they broke up earlier in March, but it seems like they might not be ready to tell the world. According to the source, the breakup had to do with the stress over their schedules, and of course, it couldn’t be easy for these two to see each other.

The source says that Gigi and Zayn are not a couple, but they are still close and allegedly still supportive of each other. It sounds like this relationship just fell apart, but that it was nothing really bad that caused the two to call it quits. The source also called it “the end for now.” This could mean that they feel like Zayn and Gigi might reconnect later on in life. The fans are commenting on Zayn’s Instagram post, which you can see below, about how shocked they are that these two would be over. A lot of people expected them to last forever and end up getting married at some point.

One thing that makes it seem like this is true is that Zayn is no longer following Gigi or her mom, Yolanda Hadid, on Instagram. If they are on good terms, it is odd that he would decide to unfollow them. He has been very close with the entire family while dating Gigi Hadid. So everyone will have to see what ends up happening with these two. Only time will tell if they can work it out and if they decide to speak out to everyone about what happened in their relationship. Judging from Zayn’s latest post on Instagram, it looks like things aren’t going great for him at the time.

Fans are surprised to hear that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are allegedly over. These two seemed like a great couple. Hopefully, they will speak out soon about what is going on with them. The couple hasn’t made a statement or admitted to the end of their relationship just yet, but that could be coming now that the word is out about the split.