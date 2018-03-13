‘Monster Hunter: World’ Meets ‘Devil May Cry’ In Upcoming Collaboration Event

Players can earn a new Charge Blade and Dante's appearance as armor.

Another collaboration event is coming to Monster Hunter: World offering a new weapon and skin. A new event quest will be available soon that rewards items for creating Devil May Cry content in the co-op action RPG. Specifically, players will be able to craft a new Charge Blade that mixes the Force Edge and Alastor weapons found in Devil May Cry. Although Charge Blades usually feature a shield in Monster Hunter: World, the Force Edge and Alastor Charge Blade does not include one. The weapon can still guard, though.

Players will also be able to unlock new armor that makes Monster Hunter: World characters look like Dante from Devil May Cry. The collaboration and event quests to unlock the new items are coming soon, according to the Capcom website. Like previous collaboration events, the event quests will only be available for a limited time, but they may return in the future. Players will need to complete the event quest multiple times to gather enough materials to create the new weapon and armor.

Monster Hunter: World is home to many collaboration events. The first portion of a Street Fighter V event took place right after Monster Hunter: World released. Another event quest is expected to add new palico armor that makes players’ furry friends look like Mega Man.

Capcom

Not to mention, the second part of the Horizon: Zero Dawn collaboration is still underway on PlayStation 4. As the Inquisitr reported, players can complete the six-start event quest “The Proving” to collect materials for the special items. With the right materials, players can create a full set of armor that makes them look like Aloy from Horizon: Zero Dawn. Her bow is also forged at the smithy.

The Devil May Cry event quest comes to Monster Hunter: World on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The collaboration celebrates the release of the Devil May Cry HD Collection. Three Devil May Cry titles are included in the collection which is available now. Players can pick up the collection on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

When the Devil May Cry content comes to Monster Hunter: World, players can access the new missions by visiting a quest counter. Players can find the required quests by selecting the “Event Quests” section of the menu. Players can check out the current event quest schedule on the official Monster Hunter: World website.