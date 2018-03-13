WWE News: Updated ‘WrestleMania 34’ Card With New Matches Confirmed — Other Possible Matches

With less than a month to go until the big event in New Orleans, the card is starting to come together.

The pinnacle of sports entertainment is going to take place in New Orleans next month and there is still a lot that needs to be done, but the card for WrestleMania 34 is really coming together. On last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw, a huge match was announced and it will happen for the first time ever, but there is going to be so much more. For now, it’s time to see what is actually confirmed and locked in place as far as matches go.

As things currently stand, there are seven confirmed matches that will take place at WrestleMania 34 and they are listed on the official website of WWE. Last night on Raw, the first-ever Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal was announced and it will be on the card in New Orleans.

Even though there have been whispers of Brock Lesnar leaving WWE soon, his match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34 is still on. There were talks of Braun Strowman being a “backup plan” in case Lesnar causes problems, but that now appears to be squashed and no longer an issue.

As for Strowman, some interesting developments came about with him on Raw last night, but a match is still not confirmed.

Strowman did win the main event tag team battle royal and that meant he became the number one contender for the Raw Tag Team Championship currently held by The Bar. The only problem is that he won it by himself and doesn’t have a tag team partner.

WWE has not yet announced a match for either Strowman or The Bar at WrestleMania 34.

While many of the matches on the card have never happened before, there is the first-ever Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal taking place. The women’s divisions from Raw, SmackDown Live, and NXT will all have the opportunity and chance to take home the prestigious honor.

WWE

While not yet confirmed by WWE, Wrestling Inc. has stated that there will be two battle royals on the card of WrestleMania 34. It has not been officially announced, but Wrestling Observer Radio states the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is still scheduled to be on the card.

Here are the seven matches that are set in place for WrestleMania 34.

WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns

WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Asuka

Intercontinental Championship: The Miz (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

WWE Cruiserweight Championship tournament finals

Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal

More matches will be added as time goes on, and some are already being hinted at on weekly WWE television. Of course, there is also the mystery surrounding John Cena challenging The Undertaker to “one more match.”

WrestleMania 34 is already shaping up to be quite an amazing event in New Orleans, and that is with only seven matches confirmed. More are surely coming and it is possible that some could be announced this evening on SmackDown Live. It’s going to be interesting to see just how many more are put in place and if the WWE really will go ahead with its “Legend vs. Legend” match.