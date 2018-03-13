‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Wed., March 14: Abigail Seeks Help, JJ’s Shock, Sharing Secrets, And Conflict

Gabi rages at Lani, Valerie's words have consequences, and Abigail reaches out for help. Plus, new evidence is found and Stefan tells Vivian a secret.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, March 14 tease an action-packed episode. Abigail (Marci Miller) asks for help. JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) is in disbelief after hearing Valerie Grant’s (Vanessa Williams) suggestion. Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) reveals a secret and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) vents her anger. She Knows also revealed that a piece of evidence is located.

Gabi’s Fury

DOOL spoilers reveal that Gabi will lash out at Lani Price (Sal Stowers) over sleeping with Eli Grant (Lamon Archey). The fashionista found out the truth last week. However, she doesn’t know everything. She hasn’t been told that Lani’s baby could be Eli’s. Even though Eli and Lani are keeping the whole truth from Gabi, she has good instincts. She suspects that there is a possibility that JJ isn’t the father of Lani’s unborn child.

Valerie Enrages JJ On ‘Days Of Our Lives’

Valerie Grant knows that Eli could be the father of Lani’s baby on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers tease that she is trying to protect her son’s interests. She wants Lani to admit to the truth. After finding out that JJ and Lani are engaged, Valerie intervenes. She suggests to JJ that he hold off on marrying the pregnant detective until after the baby is born. Frustrated with her negativity and lack of support, JJ angrily confronts the heart specialist.

Chad DiMera Finds Evidence

Chad is convinced Stefan murdered Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) and framed Gabi. Trying to get to the truth, he will search Stefan’s office. He ends up finding something that could change everything. It is Andre’s phone, which has been missing since the murder. This forces Stefan to come up with quick answers and a new plan.

Stefan Shares A Secret

Stefan is the only one that knows Abigail (Marci Miller) has developed multiple personalities. He has been dealing with her second identity, Gabby. He tried to bring her back to reality by forcing her to face the truth. Unfortunately, he only made things worse. Now, there is a third identity, which is confirmed to be Dr. Laura Horton. Stefan will tell Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) about the new personality.

Abigail Seeks Help

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Abigail is concerned. Still unaware that she has dissociative identity disorder, her worry is about the headaches. She goes to Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) for help. However, with everything going on, the doctor will probably assume it’s just stress. Not having all of Abigail’s symptoms could prove disastrous. DOOL spoilers reveal that “Gabigail” is trying to gain complete control over Abby’s body and mind.

