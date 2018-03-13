Justin Bieber Begging Selena Gomez To Return To Him After Split, He’s Suffocating Her Reports ‘Radar Online’

Justin Bieber is reportedly a 'train wreck' after Selena Gomez split.

Justin Bieber is reportedly devastated after Selena Gomez has called off their relationship. The couple that fans lovingly refer to as “Jelena” have decided to take a break from their romance, and it seems that the decision to cool things off was made by Selena. However, Justin is not taking the news very well.

According to a March 13 report by Radar Online, Justin Bieber is very upset about his split with Selena Gomez. He was reportedly even caught crying in his car in L.A. following the news of the break up going public. Meanwhile, Bieber is allegedly begging Selena Gomez to return to him. However, Gomez is said to believe that Bieber was “smothering her” and that she couldn’t “deal with” Justin’s constant questioning of her.

An insider told the site that Justin Bieber is “a train wreck right now” following the break up. He reportedly feels like Selena Gomez came back into his life and then changed everything. Justin allegedly believes that he altered himself completely for Selena, and finally became the person she always wanted him to be only for her to leave him again. However, Gomez insiders claim that the singer/actress just couldn’t handle the fact that Bieber was always worried about where she was, who she was with, and what she was doing, even revealing that he questioned if his girlfriend was telling the truth about her whereabouts.

“Justin is a train wreck right now and he is begging her to just stay.”

Sources also reveal that Selena Gomez simply doesn’t “have time” to deal with Justin Bieber’s drama because she has “bigger issues to deal with” at the current time. As many fans know, Selena’s relationship with her mother, Mandy Teefey is reportedly strained, and Gomez is still trying to recover and get used to her new lifestyle after having a life saving kidney transplant last year.

“Selena does not have time to worry about all of this right now because she has bigger issues to deal with.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Justin Bieber’s mother, Pattie Mallette, still reportedly supports Selena Gomez, and recently showed her son’s ex-girlfriend some love via Instagram when Selena announced some exciting news about her upcoming clothing line partnership with Coach.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are currently staying quiet about the reported split at this time.