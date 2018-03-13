‘Alaskan Bush People’ Season Premiere Up In The Air, Per ‘The Christian Post’

The cast of 'Alaskan Bush People' is currently filming the eighth season of the show.

Fans of the hit Discovery show Alaskan Bush People have been waiting patiently for the announcement of a new season of the reality show, but if the latest reports are to be believed, the eighth season premiere of the show is up in the air.

The Christian Post is reporting that even though the Brown family is in the middle of filming yet another season of Alaskan Bush People, there has been no formal announcement from Discovery Networks about the actual date of the season premiere.

Part of the reason why there’s been a delay in announcing the season premiere date — and why the season premiere remains up in the air, at this point — is that the material that the family is providing the producers isn’t up to par.

First and foremost, the family isn’t filming in Browntown in the Alaskan bush — they’re filming in a 10-bedroom home in Washington state, which is a long ways away from Los Angeles, but still the “lap of luxury” compared to the bush. Thanks to the Brown family’s Instagram account, fans are getting a glimpse of the Brown family’s new digs, and naturally, more than a few feel betrayed by the fact that the Browns aren’t “keeping it real.”

But there are more Alaskan Bush People problems than just a dispute about the filming location. Producers are reporting that there are fewer members of the Brown family to shoot for the upcoming season, as Noah Brown has reportedly announced that he will no longer participate in the show. Recently, too, he moved out of the family home with his girlfriend, Rhain.

And, to make sure that there was no confusion about Noah’s standing with the family, he posted this Facebook status update.

“Family is NOT Blood, a family is made up of the people who act like family, people who treat you like family, and people who you choose as family; and when people have none of this, then Blood does not make them family…it makes them a Relative.”

Noah later back-tracked and said that the post was a “general” post and not meant to be directed at his family members.

We’ll keep you posted with updates about the Alaskan Bush People season premiere.